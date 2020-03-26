CPL Learning Launches Free Planning Delivery And Takeaway E-Learning Course

CPL Learning, the learning & development partner to the hospitality sector, will launch, on Thursday 26th March 2020, their Planning Delivery and Takeaway e-learning course. This free course has been produced in collaboration with experts David Edwards MCIEH, Angeline Wolfe Chartered MCIEH CEnvH and Karen Turton.

Developed for the hospitality industry, this course has been designed to support businesses in adapting their current pub, restaurant or café into a takeaway or delivery business.

“Many operators, some of which takeaway and delivery services will be entirely new too, are having to quickly adapt their operations to meet this demand. Considerations and processes need to be put in place so that they don’t risk damaging their business reputation or more importantly, people’s health.” Commented Jamie Campbell, Chief Operating Officer, CPL Learning.

“Hospitality businesses providing these services will play a crucial role in helping feed the nation and support key workers. As a business, we are committed to supporting

the sector through this time, and we will be continuing to provide resources and guidance.” Continues Campbell.

This free course is available to all those working in hospitality via cpllearning.com website, or it can be allocated onto current client’s platforms quickly and with ease.

Link to course: https://www.cpllearning.com/online-courses/planning-delivery-takeaway/