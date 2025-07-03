Wetherspoon To Open A New Pub In Fulham – 90 Jobs And £3 Million Investment

Share Post Share Email

Pub operator JD Wetherspoon is to open its new pub in Fulham, on Tuesday, 8 July, 2025 with the creation of 90 new jobs.

The company has spent £3 million developing the pub in Fulham Road, close to Chelsea’s Stamford Bridge stadium.

The new pub, which will be called Walham Green, will be managed by Ryan Way, previously the pub manager at The Watchman (New Malden).

This distinctive property comprises the grade II listed former entrance building and ticket hall of Fulham Broadway tube station.

Designed by the railway company architect Harry W Ford, the Edwardian baroque-style entrance was built in 1910 on the site of the original station entrance, which first opened on 1 March 1880.

The station was called Walham Green, after the village which occupied what is now Fulham Broadway. Over 70 years later (in 1952), the name was changed to Fulham Broadway.

The new pub, which is on two floors (ground floor and first floor), also features an outside roof terrace on the first floor.

Historical photos and details of local history, as well as artwork and images of local scenes and characters of the area, are also displayed in the pub, together with artwork commissioned by local artists.

Retro train station signage, on display inside and outside of the pub, recalls the buildings previous life as a station.

Pub manager Ryan Way said:

“Myself and my team are looking forward to welcoming customers into Walham Green and we are confident that the pub will be a great addition to Fulham’s social scene.”