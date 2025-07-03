The Great British Pub Ride: Comedy Duo Cycles 1,000 Miles to Save British Pubs

Share Post Share Email

Award-winning drinks journalists and comedy duo Tom Sandham and Ben McFarland are pedalling their way into hospitality history with an ambitious 1,000-mile tandem bike ride designed to spotlight the crisis facing British pubs.

The pair, known professionally as the Thinking Drinkers, set off from Land’s End on Friday, June 20th, embarking on a two-week journey to John O’Groats with one crucial rule: they will only eat, drink, sleep, and stop at British pubs throughout their entire odyssey.

The Great British Pub Ride represents more than just an endurance challenge – it’s a direct response to the alarming statistics that have galvanized the hospitality industry. Over the past four decades, the UK has lost a quarter of its pubs, with six establishments closing their doors permanently every single week. The duo’s mission is to demonstrate the vital role pubs play in British communities while highlighting the mounting pressures threatening their survival.

“If we don’t use pubs, we’ll lose them,” explained Sandham. “That’s exactly what we’re doing – relying entirely on lovely ‘locals’ during our two-week ride.”

The journey will see the comedians visit over 60 pubs across the length of Britain, documenting their progress on the Thinking Drinkers YouTube channel in partnership with Blind Tiger Films. Each day brings four pub stops, creating a comprehensive showcase of the diversity and resilience of British pub culture.

Industry Crisis Drives Action

The campaign comes at a critical time for the hospitality sector. Pubs are currently battling a perfect storm of challenges: soaring energy costs, the lingering effects of COVID-19, increased National Insurance contributions, and what the industry describes as disproportionate taxation. The stark reality is that even busy establishments are struggling to maintain profitability, with the average publican earning just 12 pence profit from a £5 pint.

“No other business sector in the economy is taxed so heavily and so unjustly,” the duo emphasizes. “The costs of simply doing business are far too high.”

The Thinking Drinkers are working in partnership with the British Beer & Pub Association (BBPA) and the “Long Live the Local” campaign to amplify their message. Their goal extends beyond awareness-raising to practical advocacy, encouraging pub-goers to engage with local MPs and influence policy changes that could provide much-needed relief to the sector.

Community Cornerstones Under Threat

The campaign emphasizes that modern pubs serve functions far beyond traditional drinking establishments. They operate as community centres, hosting coffee mornings for new parents and pensioners, live music events, comedy nights, children’s parties, fitness classes, and providing co-working spaces. These venues serve as crucial social infrastructure, offering proven benefits for mental wellbeing and community cohesion.

“Pubs are unique, historical national institutions, the cornerstones of our communities, the heartbeat of our high streets and proven antidotes to loneliness,” the pair argues. “They provide crucial social respite to the people who live around them.”

The duo’s research suggests that without intervention, pubs could soon be outnumbered by coffee chains and fast-food outlets – a transformation they link to rising anxiety levels and the loss of traditional social spaces.

Supporting the Cause

The Thinking Drinkers are encouraging industry professionals and pub enthusiasts to join their campaign through multiple channels:

Subscribe to their YouTube channel for daily updates and behind-the-scenes content

for daily updates and behind-the-scenes content Sign up to the “Long Live the Local” campaign to engage with political advocacy

to engage with political advocacy Visit participating pubs along their route to show direct support

along their route to show direct support Share their message across social media platforms

The campaign has already garnered significant attention within the hospitality industry, with support from pub companies, brewers, drinks firms, and “Stay In A Pub” – an online platform promoting pub accommodation across Britain.

Route and Engagement

The provisional route, complete with scheduled pub stops, is being publicized through the Thinking Drinkers’ social media channels and YouTube platform. The duo is actively encouraging supporters to meet them at various stops along the way, creating opportunities for industry networking and community engagement.