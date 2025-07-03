Ping Pong Restaurant Chain Closes After Two Decades

Share Post Share Email

Popular dim sum chain Ping Pong has permanently closed its doors after two decades in the London restaurant scene. The brand announced the closure of its remaining four sites through social media, bringing an end to what was once a thriving independent hospitality business.

In a farewell message posted on Instagram, the company reflected on its journey: “After 20 unforgettable years, all Ping Pong locations are now permanently closed. We’re incredibly proud of what we built, an independent hospitality brand full of creativity, flavour and soul.”

The closure affects the chain’s final trading locations in Soho, Southbank, Bow Bells House, and St Christopher’s Place, all situated across London.

Ping Pong was established in 2005 by restaurateur Kurt Zdesar with financial backing from Igor Sagiryan. The concept proved successful, with the business expanding rapidly to operate 13 restaurants within just four years of launch.

The brand built its reputation on an extensive dim sum offering, featuring more than 40 different varieties including steamed, fried, and baked options with meat, seafood, and vegetarian alternatives.

However, the business faced significant changes when founder Zdesar departed in 2007. Following his exit, Ping Pong began rationalising its estate by closing underperforming locations.

Recent years proved particularly challenging for the business, with the company struggling under the weight of Covid-related debt and rental obligations. Financial records reveal substantial losses during the pandemic period, with the business reporting a £1.4 million loss in the year ending March 2020, followed by an even larger £1.86 million loss over the subsequent 12 months.

The company did achieve a brief recovery, posting a profit of £334,000 in the year to March 2022, but this proved insufficient to secure long-term viability.

By late 2022, Ping Pong had significantly reduced its footprint, operating just six London restaurants and a central production kitchen, down from its peak of 13 locations. The business employed 255 staff members at this time.