Craft Union Pub Company Announce the Winners of its Operator Awards 2023

The Craft Union Pub Company held their Operator Awards for 2023 last week, celebrating all of the hard work carried out by its Operators, and crowned the winners of nine diverse categories.

The categories and winners included:

Outstanding Pub of the Year – Winner: Krystle Morgan, Woodcutter Leigh-on-Sea

Best Community Pub Operator – Winner: Chris Farman, Royal Oak Radcliffe

Safety Award – Winner: Christina McKay and John Curran, Market Inn Huntingdon

Best Newcomer – Winner: Paul Bennett, Top Odd Wyke

Best Turnaround – Winner: Rhys Jones and Katie Cooper, New Inn Bridlington

Best Gaming Performance – Winner: Mark Arnold, Gate Inn Sutton Coldfield

Best Sports Performance – Winner: Anthea Turner, Havering Well Romford

Best Investment – Winner: Nick Smith, Lowther Newcastle Upon Tyne

Best Profit and Sales Growth – Winner: Catherine Bulford, Phoenix Rainham

The awards, now in their eighth year recognise the incredible work carried out by Operators and highlight their dedication and devotion to putting their pubs at the heart of their local communities. The best of the best, chosen from each pub across the whole Craft Union estate were shortlisted into a range of categories, from sales and growth to sports performance, with the awards focusing across all diverse areas of the business.

The shortlisted finalists were all invited to a celebratory awards ceremony hosted by Director of Craft Union, Frazer Grimbleby and Director of Group Transitions, Carol Roderickson, who were also on hand to announce the winners.

Frazer said: “I felt immensely proud to have hosted the Craft Union awards evening for our Operators, who do so much to serve their communities. This wonderful occasion was an opportunity for us to come together to celebrate and recognise the best of the best. Reward and recognition has always been, and will continue to be, a key part of the very special Craft Union culture of which I am so proud.”

One of the biggest awards up for grabs on the evening was the ‘Outstanding Pub of the Year Award’, which was awarded to Krystle Morgan, Operator of the Woodcutter Leigh-on-Sea, who not only won the coveted title but has also won a trip to Vegas!

Krystle said “I was so surprised, but absolutely delighted and honoured to win Outstanding Pub of the Year. To be recognised by the Craft Union community means so much to me, as myself and the team work so hard to make our pub the best social spot for our local community.”

Craft Union Pub Company are continuing to grow their estate, launching its 500th site earlier this year, the Royal Standard in Leicester, and is now comprised of 559 sites! The team at Craft Union is committed to working with their Operators to maintain the role its pubs play in customers’ lives and always ensure they are offering a great experience to guests across all Craft Union sites.