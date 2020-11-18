Craft Union Pub Company Launches Tears For Tiers Campaign In Partnership With Only A Pavement Away

Pub Company Craft Union has launched Tears for Tiers – a campaign helping local communities throughout the ever-changing COVID-19 restrictions.

Over the next few months, volunteers from across the Craft Union community, dubbed the CraftySqaud, will take part in Tears for Tiers. They will help organise local food banks to feed the hungry, help hospitality homeless and start toy appeals to ensure every local child wakes up on Christmas morning to a present.

The Tears for Tiers team will work in partnership with hospitality charity partner Only A Pavement Away, supporting them by also raising funds for the charity.

Frazer Grimbleby, Operations Director for Craft Union said: “As we continue to navigate our way through the pandemic, it is becoming more apparent that our operators want to do as much as they can to help and be there to support their local communities.

“Although we cannot trade as normal, our pubs have continued to be community hubs, and our local heroes are as always, there to support those people who need them most. Tears for Tiers is just one of the many initiatives that our operators are undertaking to help their community.

“As no one really knows what 2021 will look like in the new COVID-19 world, it is important that we continue to work together and help others in any way we can, continuing to keep spirits high.”

Greg Mangham, Founder and Chief Executive of Only A Pavement Away, added: “We are thrilled to be working with Craft Union. Their community-led ethos is inspiring and their CraftySquad is incredible. The hard work and charitable support they give is fantastic and I know they will make this a success.”

Only A Pavement Away has launched a new Covid Resource Hub, an online platform which links organisations, charities and provides government guidance which can help those affected through losing their jobs. The contents include advice and links covering the following:

Available benefits including access to Universal Credit and possible financial support from the Government

Homeless, rough sleeping and eviction

Mental and physical health

Career and CV advice

Links to Jobs and vacancies both within and outside of Hospitality

