Craft Union Pub Company Launches Winter Warmth Campaign for the Homeless

Share Tweet Share Email

Craft Union Pub Company, the multi-award winning Community Pub Operator, once again, leads by example by supporting the Only a Pavement Away charity through its Winter Warmth campaign. The campaign, which ran last winter, encouraged customers to donate clothing items and essentials and to help the homeless during the cold winter months.

Thanks to the generosity of Craft Union customers, 480 bags of warm essentials were given out last year to the homeless, along with £8,000 raised for the charity. This year, the campaign is off to a strong start, with £885 already raised in only two weeks.

“We know that the winter months can be a difficult time for many people, particularly those who are struggling financially or who are experiencing homelessness. We want to do our part to help make a difference in our local communities, and we hope our customers will join us in this effort,” said Nick Andrews, Managing Director of Stonegate Group.

Nick continued, “We are proud to support Only a Pavement Away and their efforts to help the homeless in our communities. Last year, we saw first-hand the impact our customers’ donations had on those in need, and we hope to make an even greater impact this year.”

Each Craft Union pub is running its own collection respectively. They are inviting their local community to donate items such as scarves, gloves, blankets, coats, jumpers and toiletries to give to these collections for those in need. The campaign runs until March 2023, after which the pubs will take these items to nearby shelters. There is a Just Giving Page set up, which can be accessed through the link:

www.justgiving.com/CraftUnionOnlyAPavementAway for Craft Union to collectively raise funds across all sites.

“The Craft Union Pub Company’s ‘Winter Warmth’ campaign is a shining example of how businesses can make a real difference in the lives of those in need. Their generous donations and support for Only A Pavement Away have helped to provide warmth and essentials to those who are homeless during the cold winter months. We are grateful for their continued partnership and commitment to making a positive impact in our communities” said Greg Mangham, co-founder of Only A Pavement Away.