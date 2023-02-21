Sion Clinches Place in the Global Chefs Challenge Final in Singapore

Share Tweet Share Email

A talented young chef from Wrexham has excelled in his first senior competition by qualifying for the Global Chefs Challenge final in Singapore next year.

Sion Hughes, 25, head chef at The Spa at Carden Park, near Chester, won through from the competition’s North Europe heat, organised by Worldchefs, in Rimini, Italy yesterday (Monday).

He received a silver medal with 85 points to qualify with an Estonian chef for the global final at the Worldchefs Congress & Expo 2024.

“I’m really buzzing to qualify for the global final,” said Sion. “It was a tough, especially as it was my first senior competition. The marking was lot stricter than it is in the junior competitions and little things have cost me points.”

He praised the support of Junior Culinary Team Wales captain Calum Smith, pastry chef at Shrewsbury School, who was his commis and Culinary Association of Wales culinary director Graham Tinsley, MBE, executive head chef at Carden Park Hotel and Spa, who was his mentor and coach.

“I couldn’t have done it without them,” he said. “Calum helped and encouraged me all the way through the competition.”

A former Junior Chef of Wales winner, Sion is no stranger to international competitions, having been a member of the Junior Culinary Team Wales that won silver and bronze medals at the Culinary World Cup in Luxembourg last November.

Graham said: “It’s a fantastic achievement when you consider that both Sion and Calum were in the Junior Culinary Team Wales in Luxembourg just a few months ago and they are now competing against some of the best senior chefs in North Europe.

“The feedback they had from the judges was amazing but a couple of things have cost them 15 points and a gold medal. We now have 18 months to prepare for the final in Singapore.”