Craft Union Pub Company Raise £1 Million For Local Community Causes Across The UK

Craft Union Pub Company, part of the UK’s largest pub group, Stonegate Group, has proudly hit a monumental milestone, raising more than £1 million in the last 12 months for 650 different local causes, individuals and families in need, through community-focused fundraising initiatives.

This achievement marks the culmination of their ‘Make it a Million’ campaign, which has brought together pub operators, guests, operations and support teams in an extraordinary effort to make £1 million in a year, creating significant targeted social impact and support.

Since launching the campaign in February 2024, Craft Union pubs have held nearly 2,000 fundraising events which have collectively raised more than £1 million – that’s an average of five events every single day! The dedication of Craft Union operators alongside the generosity of pub guests and the efforts of the support teams have been instrumental in reaching this landmark campaign total.

To mark this milestone, a celebration event was held last week at Union Bank in Wakefield, a Craft Union pub, where pub operators, guests, operations and support teams came together to recognise the achievement. As part of the celebrations, Union Bank made a generous donation of clothes and food to WF3 Kindness, a local charity dedicated to supporting individuals and families in Tingley, Ardsley, Thorpe and the surrounding areas who are experiencing poverty or crisis.

Frazer Grimbleby, Managing Director of Craft Union, said:

“Reaching £1 million through our ‘Make it a Million’ campaign is a remarkable achievement. It’s a testament to the union of community spirit and the dedication of our people to help others. This milestone does not just represent funds raised but more importantly the thousands of lives that will have improved through the generosity and hard work of everyone involved. And we’re not stopping here – watch this space for our next community initiative!”

In the past 12 months, fundraising activities in Craft Union pubs across the UK have included everything from charity auctions and raffles to sponsored events and themed parties, all of which have been spearheaded by local operators coming together in a joint effort to ‘Make it a Million’.

The incredible £1 million milestone was achieved through collective efforts, with Craft Union pubs raising an impressive £972,660, while Stonegate’s support team contributed £96,813. The funds have gone to a range of charities, food banks, local grass root causes, wellbeing support and families in financial hardship across the country.

Standout examples of impressive fundraising activity in Craft Union pubs include:

The Garden House, Norwich : Raised more than £33k for local causes, including The Salvation Army Norwich and Only a Pavement Away. The pub also donated £1,000 worth of food and essentials weekly, supporting over 3,000 children during school holidays.

: Raised more than £33k for local causes, including The Salvation Army Norwich and Only a Pavement Away. The pub also donated £1,000 worth of food and essentials weekly, supporting over 3,000 children during school holidays. The Lord Protector, Huntingdon : Raised £23,750 through unique efforts like repairing and donating bikes and hosting a sponsored parachute jump.

: Raised £23,750 through unique efforts like repairing and donating bikes and hosting a sponsored parachute jump. The Star, Roffey : Donated £12,500 to St Catherines Hospice. Funds were raised by completing a sponsored abseil down Portsmouth’s Spinnaker Tower and collating gifts donated by local customers to be used as raffle prizes

: Donated £12,500 to St Catherines Hospice. Funds were raised by completing a sponsored abseil down Portsmouth’s Spinnaker Tower and collating gifts donated by local customers to be used as raffle prizes Corner Pin Barnsley: Have so far donated £17,140 to The Epilepsy Society, having raised funds through various events including a sky dive. Operator Jyneen Haughie is also taking part in The Northern Lights Trek in November with the aim of reaching their overall £20,000 target

In addition to these pub-led efforts, Craft Union launched its ‘Winter Warmth’ campaign in December, collecting and donating over 4,000 items of warm clothing and essential supplies to local charities. This initiative provided critical relief to vulnerable groups, including homeless people and older adults facing challenges with heating their homes during the colder months.

In September, Craft Union teams came together for the ‘Craft Union Stomp,’ covering over 50 miles in five locations across the UK simultaneously. From Brighton to Blackpool, teams braved the wind and rain in support of Craft Union’s mission to raise £1 million, with all funds raised going to the Motor Neurone Disease Association. The day raised a huge £20,000.

With Craft Union celebrating its 10th anniversary this year, the company is already gearing up for its next community initiative. Frazer added: “This milestone is a reflection of our community values which continue to be at the heart of our business. We’re committed to continuing our support for communities across the UK and have exciting plans to create meaningful partnerships that will continue to deliver social value. Together, we’ll keep making a real difference to people’s lives.”