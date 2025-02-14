The Fat Duck Is Awarded Three Michelin Stars For The 21st Consecutive Year

Share Post Share Email

As The Fat Duck enters its thirtieth year, the restaurant is proud to announce it has been awarded three Michelin stars for the 21st year running.

The Michelin Guide gave The Fat Duck its first star in 1999 and awarded the restaurant the much-coveted three stars just six years later, which at the time was one of the fastest rises in Michelin history.

Ever since, Heston Blumenthal and his team have been pushing the boundaries of culinary creativity, developing some of the most original, innovative and influential dishes, including bacon and egg ice cream, snail porridge and Sound of the Sea.

The Fat Duck creator Heston Blumenthal OBE said:

“This is the best birthday present we could have got. The last year has been a tough one for everyone in hospitality and we’ve been no exception. As well as working on my health, I’ve been busy rebuilding the teams at each of my restaurants so that we’re as consistent and creative as possible. I’ve recently put in place three fantastic new head chefs: Karl Jaques at The Fat Duck, Edoardo Brambilla at the Hinds Head and Adam Tooby-Desmond at Dinner.

And I’ve appointed two former colleagues, James ‘Jocky’ Petrie and Simon King, as Global Culinary Director and Managing Director, respectively, to head up the management team. The fact that we have once again been awarded all our stars is a testament to how exceptional these chefs and their teams are, both in the kitchen and front of house.”

The Michelin Awards mark the start of a very big year for The Fat Duck. To celebrate its 30th year the restaurant is not only serving an updated version of its ‘The Journey’ tasting menu, it has also introduced an à la carte option for the first time in nearly 20 years.

Heston Blumenthal adds:

“There is such a buzz about The Fat Duck right now. With the current team in place, and Jocky and Simon by my side, I’m about as excited as I’ve ever been about the restaurant. I’ve been tasting over and over, and pushing to perfect the look, feel and presentation of every single dish on the menu.”

“I’ve been putting everyone through their paces, and they’ve really risen to the challenge. Being awarded three stars again is just the start. It has always been my dream to make the restaurant as accessible as possible, and we’re getting there. Already you can go to Dinner or the Hinds Head to experience dishes that are part of The Fat Duck’s history, like Petit Salé of Duck and Taffety Tart. Now we’ve got an à la carte again for the first time in two decades. Our thirtieth year is going to be an incredible one for the Duck.”