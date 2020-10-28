Cross-Border Sales: UK Food and Drink 16 CLH Digital Issue 29 Firms Eye Global Market

The autumn surge in coronavirus cases in Britain appears to have no solution as of now, with industries suffering to generate revenue and the government imposing new lockdown restrictions across the country.

Among various industries, the UK’s hospitality sector is severely impacted by the Covid-19 outbreak.The vibrant industry is on the verge of losing 300,000 jobs due to the pandemic.

In view of the growing uncertainty in the market, not-for-profit company Business West, which provides support to startups and emerging businesses, has launched a scheme that facilitates food and drink enterprises in the South West of England to foray into the Chinese market.

BACKGROUND

The factor that triggered the launch of the scheme comes in the back- drop of the increasing demand for UK food and drink products in the Chinese market.According to a report published by the UK’s Food and Drink Federation (FDF), Britain’s export of food and drinks in the top markets plunged in the first half of the year.