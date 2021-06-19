Cross-Party Group Gives A Voice To Landlords, Pub-Goers And Communities

MPs hear of landlords’ heartache over pandemic as devastating restrictions on pubs extended The All-Party Parliamentary Group on Pubs (Pubs APPG) is sharing quotes from landlords and pub-goers to highlight the devastating impact that the pandemic has had on Britain’s pubs – as restrictions on pubs are extended. The move comes as part of an Inquiry by the cross-party group of MPs into the impact of the pandemic on pubs. Following confirmation that restrictions on pubs in England will be in place for another four weeks, the Pubs APPG believe it is more important than ever that these voices are heard. Charlotte Nichols MP, Chair of the Pubs APPG said: “During the initial call for evidence of the Pubs APPG Inquiry into pubs and the pandemic, we heard from thousands of landlords, pub-goers and organisations about the devastating financial and community effects of restrictions and lockdowns over the last year. “Without a new support package, the delay in easing lockdown could see thousands of pubs closing, and thousands of landlords losing their livelihoods. It’s vital that pubs are given the Government support they need to survive the next month. “The Pubs APPG will be holding oral evidence sessions and publishing a full report with recommendations on how the trade can be supported, in the coming weeks. Until then, we’ll be sharing some of the heart-breaking responses we’ve received so far – with landlords telling in their own words just how crucial clear guidance and support is for their businesses.” One response said: “We have spent a great deal of money on altering our pub to enable us to trade safely. This has not been appreciated. We were first to be closed down and last to be allowed to open. Not fair at all.” Another licensee said: “[The Government] think we sell food and drink. We don’t – proper pubs sell social cohesion. The value of that should not be underestimated – we will be paying the cost of mental illness for years.” A consumer said: “I have felt very isolated at times, even though I have had lots of online meetings with friends – I particularly miss the people you don’t know well enough to have their phone number etc but enjoy exchanging a few words with every once in a while, as well as all the random people you chat to in a pub but perhaps never ever see again. Also, it has been much harder to get to know people who have recently moved into the area – as a result my circle of local contacts has shrunk as people have passed away or moved away but not been replaced with new friends” In their response, the Plunkett Foundation said: “Pubs are more than just a place to drink. They form part of the social infrastructure communities rely on, not just to socialise in, but also to rally around in times of need. Particularly in rural and often remote areas, a local pub can serve as a community hub, in the absence of any other venues or means of accessing these by public transport. These community hubs can act as centres for volunteering initiatives, combat loneliness and isolation, link up with local charities, and provide services and amenities that benefit the community’s wellbeing, such as a community garden and club meetings. Pubs also boost the local economy by sourcing produce locally, and provide jobs and employment skills where there are few other options available locally, which is particularly important to young people.”