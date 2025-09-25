Dedication On Tap: 30 Years Of The Walkley-Pratt Family With Arkell’s Brewery

Share Post Share Email

Arkell’s Brewery is celebrating a remarkable milestone with long-standing licensees Jo and Keith Walkley-Pratt, who this year mark 30 years of running pubs with Arkell’s.

Their story began in 1995 at their village pub, The Royal Oak in Bishopstone. A local newspaper even covered the moment, capturing Jo, Keith, and their baby daughter Ellie behind the bar as they began their first tenancy; a family story from day one.

Five years later, they outgrew their village pub and took on the newly refurbished GW Bar in Swindon, which they ran for nearly a decade as a thriving corporate bar, restaurant, and hotel.

Before relocating to The Bear in Wantage, they also managed The Rose & Crown in Ashbury with Jo’s parents.

Over the past three decades, Jo and Keith have dedicated their lives to hospitality, building a reputation for warmth, professionalism, and community spirit. They have been at The Bear for 16 years, a 34 en-suite room hotel, restaurant, and pub. Today, their daughters Ellie, Sous Chef, and Georgia, Front of House Manager, lead the way at The Bear, but Jo and Keith remain closely involved, supporting them and keeping the pub a true family business at the very heart of Wantage.

Jo Walkley-Pratt said:

“From our very first meeting with James Arkell 30 years ago, we’ve always felt encouraged and supported. Arkell’s have stood with us through every scheme, refurbishment, and challenge as well as through the banking crisis, recessions, and pandemic. We’ve had an amazing time at each Arkell’s pub and can’t imagine doing anything else. With the garden parties, race days and Christmas parties, Arkell’s has always made us feel part of the family.”

To mark the occasion, members of the Arkell family and brewery directors visited The Bear to personally congratulate Jo and Keith on their 30 years.

James Arkell, Chairman of Arkell’s Brewery, reflected:

“We were all thrilled to celebrate 30 years of Jo, Keith, and family with Arkell’s Brewery. They are a highly professional, successful family, and we have enjoyed knowing them and working with them for all these years. It has been a pleasure. It’s fantastic that they have achieved such a length of service, and wonderful that it’s a real family affair.”