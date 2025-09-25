Laine Pub Company Announces Strategic Brewing Partnership to Expand Reach

Share Post Share Email

Brighton-based Laine Pub Company has announced a strategic review of its future brewing operations at its Redchurch Brewery in Harlow, as it moves away from brewing operations to focus on its pub estate.

Led by Managing Director Russ Danks, the pub company is aligning its long-term growth strategy with ongoing market dynamics and evolving brewing trends.

“After careful consideration, we have made the difficult decision to review where and how the Laine beer portfolio is produced,” said Laine’s Managing Director, Russ Danks. “This allows us to get ahead of changes in the market and partner with a group that can help us really supercharge the brand.”

The decision is not just a response to the evolving brewing market; it also provides an opportunity for the Laine team to focus their energy where it can make the greatest impact across their business. The company seeks to expand and further strengthen its 55 pubs across Brighton, London, Birmingham, and its new market of Norwich, where the group’s new pub, DeadWax, is set to open this autumn.

“We’re teaming up with the incredible people at Keystone Brewing Group!” Russ announced. “This new partnership is about getting our amazing beers to more people while staying true to the heart and soul of what makes Laine, Laine.”

Keystone Brewing Group has entered a licensing agreement with Laine, handling production, distribution, and the sales force. This new collaboration means more Laine beers will soon be available nationwide.

“This collaboration gives us the freedom to push boundaries and innovate faster than ever,” Russ added. “We’re already working on a whole new lineup of recipes, with a special focus on exciting new fruit-based options, building on the phenomenal success of our Zest beers. We are also developing more enticing no- and low-alcohol options and can’t wait to share what’s next with all of you.”