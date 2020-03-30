Deliveroo To Provide 500,000 Free Meals To NHS Staff

Deliveroo has promised to deliver 500,000 free meals to NHS workers across the country as the UK and NHS struggles with the coronavirus outbreak.

The delivery firm said it has begun providing meals to NHS trusts, while customers will be able to donate funds to buy food for doctors and nurses through its app.

The delivery platform has teamed up with restaurants to offer free food for frontline workers. They’ve asking restaurants to give free foods, which they will then take to the NHS staff. Pizza Hut has already donated 300,000 meals, which will include pizza, side salads, pasta and other options for NHS workers near their UK Huts.

Deliveroo, who will raise funds to support the campaign, said Itsu and Lewis Hamilton’s plant-based Neat Burger restaurant had also made donations.

Meals have already started being delivered to NHS trusts in London and will be increased to cater to more hospitals across the UK.

While the food delivery service said the majority of meals will go to NHS staff, Deliveroo said it will continue to deliver free food to vulnerable people during the pandemic.

Health Secretary Matt Hancock said: “The nation needs the NHS like never before, and we must support every single colleague in the NHS.

“I’m delighted that Deliveroo and partners are playing their part in this great national effort with half a million meals for the NHS.

“We can best come through this if we pull together.”

CEO and founder of Deliveroo Will Shu said: “Those in the NHS working night and day to save lives are the real heroes of this crisis, and we want to do our small part to support them and the vulnerable who aren’t able to leave their homes.

“Thanks to our dedicated riders, the generosity of our restaurant partners and their teams who are keeping kitchens open to serve those most in need, we hope to be able to make a difference.”