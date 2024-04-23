DesignMyNight Art of Going Out Awards 2024: Winners Announced

Share Tweet Share Email

Fuller’s pub The Churchill Arms in Kensington (above), known for its flower-covered exterior and Winston Churchill memorabilia has been voted the ‘Pub You Couldn’t Live Without’ in this year’s Art of Going Out Awards.



The DesignMyNight Art of Going Out Awards 2024, organised by venue discovery and bookings platform DesignMyNight, attracted over 100,000 votes from London’s consumers across 12 categories showcasing the best of the capital’s going out venues.

The final round of voting saw The Churchill pip five other pubs to the winner’s podium in a shortlist which included The Lamb and Flag in Covent Garden, The Devonshire in Denman Street and The George in Great Portland Street.

“The Churchill Arms is a real favourite in London. Our pub category was particularly strong this year, which shows how pubs are still amongst people’s favourite going-out spots. Our impressive shortlist included historic venues as well as outposts with a modern twist but all are providing something a little bit different. They’ve kept their offer fresh and relevant which draws people in from the locality and further afield,” commented DesignMyNight senior marketing manager Leighanne Bent.

Humble Crumble, the pop-up dessert vendor with outlets at Old Spitalfields Market, Borough Market and Camden Market scooped the ‘TikTok Made Me Book It’ category, while restaurant and bar The Ivy Asia won the ‘Date Night With a Difference’ category, and Bombay-inspired Dishoom was voted the restaurant most ‘Worth the Queue’.

‘We had such a varied list of runners-up this year proving not only that Londoners still love to go out, but they embrace the old, the new and the different and show that London really does have something for everyone,” added Leighanne