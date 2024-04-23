Punch Pubs Joins Forces for Community Beach Clean in Cornwall

Share Tweet Share Email

Photo credit: Tom Last

Independent pub company Punch Pubs & Co has undertaken a Community Beach Clean in partnership with Sharp’s Brewery and Biffa Waste Management, as part of a joint effort to help protect and preserve the coastline for future generations.

The event, which took place on Thursday 18th April) saw over 50 members of the community, the Eden Project and local Parliamentary officials descend on Crantock beach.

The beach clean is in line with Punch’s ESG strategy, or Punch Promise as they call it, and is a fundamental part of their ‘Doing Well By Doing Good’ programme, which underpins everything the business sets its heart to.

ESG is embedded across many elements of the business, as they continue to involve their employees, Management Partners, Publicans, and suppliers in making their business and, in turn, their businesses more ethical and environmentally friendly. CEO, Clive Chesser, who took part in the clean, said: “I’m incredibly proud of what the team has achieved and want to say a huge thank you to all of the people who not only took part, but who also worked hard to make the event happen.

“This is a fantastic example of communities and our industry coming together to ensure greater awareness of the causes and consequences of marine litter.

“Sustainability has become an area of increasing focus at Punch and reflects our position as a modern, progressive pub company. We have many exciting projects underway as we continue to help drive changes in this space and commit to a better world.”

The businesses’ Punch Promise is underpinned by four of the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals – Good Health and Well-being, Affordable and Clean Energy, Decent Work and Economic Growth, and Responsible Consumption and Production.

Punch has committed to achieving Net Zero emissions by the end of 2040.

As part of their combined mission, all three businesses involved in the beach clean helped to recover over 35kg of waste on the day, which has since been placed into Biffa’s respected commodity markets.

Pre and post beach clean, participators gathered at The Cornishman pub, one of Crantock’s hotspots where Publican, Dave Ruddock, supported the event and hosted participators offering pasties and pints.

James Nicholls, Marketing Controller of Sharp’s Brewery, said: “With our brewery situated so near the coast in Rock, Cornwall, taking care of our beaches and coastline is really important to us.

“We are always considering ways in which we can continue to protect the coast and we’re delighted to add our support to Punch Pubs and The Cornishman pub for the Crantock Beach Clean.

“It’s always inspirational to see a community come out in force in this way, and rewarding for all to know that they are doing their bit for our coastline and our ocean. Thank you from Sharp’s to all the volunteers who participated and to all at Punch Pubs & Co for setting up the initiative.”

Thanks to its huge success, Punch is hoping to broaden the initiative across the UK, and sign-up many more of their pubs to get involved in clearing up our beaches, woodland and rivers, protecting our environment and reducing waste.