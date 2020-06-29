Diageo Launch £80m Support Fund To Help Pubs Reopen

Drinks giant Diageo, maker of Guinness has launched a £80 million programme to help pubs across the world to recover from the impact of the Covid-19 crisis.

The two-year programme called ‘Raising the Bar’ is to start next month to be introduced across hospitality sectors globally.

Bars will get support with the cost of hand sanitiser and a range of personal protection equipment, such as masks and gloves, as well as help with online reservations and cashless systems, mobile bars and outdoor equipment.

To qualify for support, bars must have been operating for at least 12 months before any national or local lockdown restrictions due to Covid-19, and must demonstrate at least one way in which they plan to “Raise the Bar” in their community, such as promoting inclusion and diversity and job-creation in disadvantaged communities, or promoting positive drinking and tackling harm or anti-social behaviour..

The scheme will also help pubs and bars to establish partnerships with online reservation and cashless payment systems to help maintain social distancing measures and funding for mobile bars and outdoor equipment.

Diageo is now urging governments around the world to “provide long-term recovery packages to help the hospitality sector” and highlighted the “millions of jobs” at risk.

Ivan Menezes, chief executive of the company behind other brands such as Guinness and Gordon’s Gin, commented: “So many outlets have been impacted by this crisis and badly need help to open their doors again.

“We are calling on governments around the world to provide long-term recovery packages to help the hospitality sector.

“These businesses play an essential role in bringing people together to socialise and celebrate – something that we have all missed so much during this terrible crisis – and sustain hundreds of millions of jobs, which provide a first foot on the employment ladder for young people.’