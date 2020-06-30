Vital community health services risk being tangled in bureaucratic contracts and face serious cuts unless the government steps in.

A PUB boss who went out of her way to help the vulnerable at the start of the pandemic is set to welcome back customers to her reopened city venues this week.

Dianne Irving, who runs the award-winning Crown and the popular city centre Howard Arms – both in Carlisle – received national acclaim when she delivered meals to the vulnerable across the city at the start of the coronavirus pandemic.

Now, having put a full range of safety measures in place, former primary school headteacher Dianne is set to reopen the doors of her pub businesses from Saturday, July 4, and is looking forward to welcoming back customers.

Dianne said: “Our pubs are known for being at the heart of our community and so many customers have told us how much they have missed them during lockdown.

“We’ve had so many supportive messages from customers over the last three months and we are now really looking forward to welcoming them back.”

Dianne said: “We have put every measure in place to ensure that those customers who wish to return from this Saturday are able to do so safely and responsibly.

“We will be making sure the rules are adhered to at all times and hope that gives confidence to all our customers that they can return safely when they feel ready to do so.

“It will be a different environment, but I am sure many will welcome being able to return in this responsible manner and start getting back to enjoying that sense of community again which so many say that they have missed so much.”

The Crown was this year shortlisted in two of Greene King brewery’s national awards as Community Pub of the Year and also Entertainment Pub of The Year.

Dianne also won Best Turnaround Pub of The Year for The Crown in the Great British Pub Awards in 2018.

Dianne also hopes to reopen the recently acquired and refurbished Milbourne Arms in the Shaddongate area of Carlisle in the near future.