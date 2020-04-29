Dobson & Parnell Announced Taste Of The North East

Newcastle restaurant, Dobson & Parnell, has secured the title ‘Taste of the North East’ at the virtual North East England Tourism Awards 2020.

The restaurant was amongst a host of tourism businesses from across the North East which were celebrated as the region came together to support their contribution to the regional tourism offer during these challenging times.

Eligible winners of the North East England Tourism Awards will be automatically put forward to the national VisitEngland Awards for Excellence 2020.

Each of the shortlisted businesses went through a thorough judging process, focused on experiencing their offer first-hand. As well as being evaluated by a judging panel made up of industry experts, planned visits by judges or ‘mystery shoppers’ helped to inform the final decisions.

The judges gave the award to Dobson & Parnell for its “amazing experience in terms of quality of the food and service with particular note of its tasting menu and matching wines”.

The restaurant was opened in 2016 on Newcastle quayside by Andy Hook along with Troy Terrington as Chef Patron. The restaurant offers casual fine dining with creative, seasonal British and European cuisine. It is also listed in the Michelin, Good Food and Hardens Guides and offers a set, a la carte and tasting menus in an elegant Victorian dining room.

Andy Hook, managing director of Dobson & Parnell said: “We are absolutely thrilled and honoured to have won this award and to be acknowledged as the best restaurant in the region by tourism experts especially as our sister restaurant, Blackfriars held the title the year previously. These are really challenging times for the industry and we hope we can adapt and grow in the future as our business changes after lockdown”.

The full list of Gold winners were:

Accessible and Inclusive Tourism Award – Sage Gateshead

B&B and Guest House of the Year – St Cuthbert’s House

Business Events Venue of the Year – Sage Gateshead

Camping, Glamping and Holiday Park of the Year – Seafield Caravan Park

Ethical, Responsible and Sustainable Tourism Award – South Tynedale Railway

Experience of the Year – CBK’s Adventure Co.

Large Hotel of the Year – Matfen Hall Hotel, Golf and Spa

Small Hotel of the Year – Seaham Hall

International Tourism Award – Falconry Days

New Tourism Business Award – Maldron Hotel Newcastle

Pub of the Year – The Apple Inn

Self-Catering Accommodation Provider of the Year – St Oswald’s Farm

Taste of North East England Award – Dobson & Parnell

Large Visitor Attraction of the Year – Sunderland Museum and Winter Gardens

Small Visitor Attraction of the Year – Falconry Days

Sarah Green, chief executive at NewcastleGateshead Initiative, which organise the awards, said: “A huge congratulations to this year’s winners and all those who continue to contribute so much to the North East tourism sector. Covid-19 is having a devastating impact on the sector but these awards demonstrate the quality of the North East tourism offer and give us confidence that once the current situation eases the region will be in a strong place to benefit from a predicted upturn in domestic and day tourism.

“Along with our colleagues in tourism organisations across the North East, we will continue to invest in marketing, with a strong digital and media presence, to ensure that tourists are aware of our fantastic region and have us front of mind when planning for future visits.”