Double Down on Temperature Management to fight E. Coli

Share Tweet Share Email

In light of recent outbreaks, temperature management to prevent E. Coli bacteria is at the heart of guidance from the UK government’s food safety body, the Food Standards Agency (FSA).

Thorough washing of fruit and vegetables is not enough on its own. Chilling food below 8⁰C and cooking food correctly by ensuring that the centre is at least 70⁰C is also strongly advised. Without such precautions, ingestion of harmful E. Coli can lead to gastroenteritis, UTIs and in the worst cases, kidney disease.

UK thermometer manufacturer, TM Electronics (TME) can provide all the tools you need to double down on your temperature management.

• High accuracy water resistant thermometers to ensure food is properly cooked

• Fast response Needle Probes to ensure meat and fish is cooked all the way through

• Colour coded Needle Probes to help avoid cross contamination

• Waterproof probes which can be sterilized in a dishwasher/ware washer

• Wall mount holders for your thermometer kit so it’s within reach at all times

• New thermometers supplied with FREE calibration certificates and annual reminders at no extra cost to ensure you are up to date with your food safety protocols

MD Tom Sensier: ‘I’m really proud of our money-saving food-safety kits for their quality, value and performance. Our CA2005-PK combines a high accuracy thermometer with 6 colour-coded probes you can stick in the dishwasher. And for fast-paced kitchens, you can’t beat our MMWALLKIT: a heavy duty thermometer and probe complete with hygienic wall storage – recently filmed in action on one of the UK’s most popular TV food competitions!’

To help businesses even further, TME is offering 25% off online orders. Visit www.tmethermometers.com for more details. Offer ends on 30 June 2024.