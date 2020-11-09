Down But Not Out: Why Lockdown Takeaways Could Present A Positive Long-Term Opportunity For Restaurants

Last week, the government announced that the UK will be plunged into a second national lockdown, and that restaurants and pubs must close their doors to customers once again. Naturally, this has been a huge blow for hospitality industry professionals all across the country. Many have been fighting a battle to survive these challenging times so that they can begin to thrive again when Covid-19 no longer casts its shadow over the hard-hit industry. New lockdown rules will undeniably present hurdles for restaurants and pubs, but with the correct strategy, they can keep operating. As with the first national lockdown, businesses can still remain open for take- away and delivery, which presents owners with a source of revenue throughout the coming weeks if they can attract customers and encourage a higher spend with each takeaway. This time round, the pivot to takeaway will not be so alien as many businesses, from the humble village pub to high-end restaurants, proved their resiliency during the first lockdown by introducing or investing further in their delivery offering as a means to stay afloat. Even once restaurant doors opened to customers once more, many kept up their takeaway service as an extra revenue channel and as a way to reach customers who preferred to eat in the comfort of their own home.

And while the takeaway service may be familiar to many, for those businesses who decided against a takeaway service earlier in the year, this second lockdown presents a valuable opportunity to adapt to cur- rent hospitality rules and consumer needs. The demand for takeaway is healthy: not only do consumers value the convenience of a takeaway service, restaurants and pubs are at the heart of many communities throughout the UK, and customers who love their local restaurants have historically rallied to support them during times of hardship like during the first national lockdown. Orders of Chinese and Indian food more than trebled from March to April at the start of the first national lockdown, whilst fish and chip orders shops doubled. If this lockdown is anything like the last, the takeaway trend is only set to continue. But takeaway service should not be seen as a short-term lockdown fix. Both the takeaway veteran and the novice can benefit long-term from investment in takeaway offerings, whether they integrate the service into their website or have their own takeaway app.