Based in Chorley, Lancashire the team at Eat My Logo Limited strive to make brands tasty. Every week they send tens of thousands of branded food items to business around the UK to help them promote their brand in a fun and tasty way.

With a wide range of products that include cakes and biscuits, confectionary and chocolate, there is plenty to choose from to meet the needs of your business.

Eat My Logo bake their own cake and biscuit ranges, many of which are decorated with high quality edible branding images, printed directly into fondant icing. Customers can buy the finished product or just the fondant toppers to add to their own decorations.

Their chocolatiers create delicious, branded chocolate bars and chocolate boxes using high quality couverture chocolate. These unique chocolate products are ideal hotel room favours, whether branded with an edible logo or a small pack of truffles.

A growing confectionary range offers a choice of traditional sweets, packed in small eco friendly bags that are branded with your own brand or logo. You can also choose from tubs, jars and tubes.

With low minimum order quantities and competitive prices, they can offer a great range of products to add that extra special touch to your hospitality offering.

For 25% off your first order, please register your details via the QR code.

www.eatmylogo.co.uk

emlsales@eatmylogo.co.uk

01772 472 580