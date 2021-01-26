Economic Growth Requires Thrust from The Hospitality Sector

The importance of the hospitality sector in the UK’s GDP is undeniably prominent, which has been truly highlighted in the November estimates by the Office for National Statistics (ONS). The UK GDP is expected to fall by 2.6 per cent for the month, with the hospitality sector contributing over one-third of the fall, as it remained almost entirely shut during the month.

As per ONS estimates, the services sector size has reduced by almost 10 per cent from a year ago. But the buck does not stop here, the decline which do not seem that harsher is just the beginning of the tsunami, the December and the January figures are likely to be extremely bad. Even Chancellor Rishi Sunak has said that things will get harder before they get better.

RISING DEBT AND CHRISTMAS WASHOUT

Eventually, it was not a good Christmas for the hospitality sector, especially for the drink only bar and pubs, which lost 84 per cent and 87 per cent of their sales, respectively, during the festive season. Situation at pub restaurants and food led pubs were not much different, the only thing was that they fared a bit better than the former category, losing sales of around 78 per cent. Just 10 per cent of the UK’s pubs and restaurants remained operational and that too with various restrictions. Overall, the busiest period of the year turned a complete washout.

Now what has started more worrying is the pile of debts amid no business for the hospitality sector with 31 March a crucial date nearing, when the moratorium or the government shield for insolvency gets removed. This is crucial because many landlords will start pursuing their full-year property rent, many of them have already indicated. UKHospitality has previously warned that it will be the tipping point resulting in a flurry of business failures and consequently another wave of job losses.