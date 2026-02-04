EcoSmart™ – A Smarter Choice Towards Improved Sustainability

Share Post Share Email

As pressure grows across the hygiene and facilities sectors to reduce plastic waste and improve sustainability, packaging innovation is becoming a key focus. Responding to this need, Hadron Group has developed a ground-breaking alternative to traditional rigid buckets – the EcoSmart™ flexible pouch system.

EcoSmart replaces the bulky plastic containers typically used for wet wipes with a durable, flexible pouch incorporating a side-mounted dispenser valve. The result is a solution that uses up to 60% less plasticwhile maintaining product integrity and usability.

Beyond its clear environmental advantages, EcoSmart delivers measurable commercial benefits. The reduced weight and size of the pouches lead to lower transport and storage costs, reduced waste disposal fees, and greater product density per metre of shelf space – particularly valuable in retail and distribution environments.

Available in two sizes – a standard version to replace 3–5 litre buckets and a larger handled version to replace 10 litre formats – EcoSmart is ideal for use across food processing, dairy, beverage, and industrial hygiene applications.

Manufactured in the UK, the pouch can be branded for own-label clients or supplied as part of Hadron Group’s own brand range.

With EcoSmart, Hadron Group is demonstrating how intelligent design and sustainability can go hand in hand, helping businesses move towards a cleaner, greener future.

For more information, visit www.ecosmart-packaging.co.uk