The Quiet Villain in Hospitality: The Cloth That’s Done Too Many Wipes

In hospitality, cleaning is constant but the reusable cloth is often the weak link. While microfibre cloths can be effective when new, they quickly become a hygiene risk once they’re damp, soiled, and used across multiple surfaces and shifts. Studies show that cloths used for more than two hours can harbour significant bacterial growth, even when stored in sanitising solutions.

The Food Standards Agency (FSA) has long warned against reusable cloths in food environments due to the high risk of cross-contamination. If used at all, they must be changed frequently and thoroughly washed and dried between tasks, a standard that’s difficult to maintain consistently in busy kitchens, cafés, and restaurants.

Evidence* highlights the scale of the issue:

• Over half of reusable cloths tested in food service settings contain E. coli or other hygiene indicator bacteria, even after staff “cleaned” them.

• Multi-use cloths can transfer up to 75% of bacteria from one surface to another.

• Bacteria thrive in damp cloths left at room temperature throughout service, including pathogens such as Salmonella, Staphylococcus aureus, and E. coli.

With hygiene expectations higher than ever, many operators are moving to ready-to-use, food-safe wipes as a more reliable solution.

Clean isn't just about wiping, it's about protecting customers, teams, and reputations.

