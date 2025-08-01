Editor’s Viewpoint: A Long-Overdue Licensing “Revolution”

Share Post Share Email

By Peter Adams, Editor, CLH News.

It’s rare that I start an editorial with genuine enthusiasm about government action affecting our sector, but this week’s response to the licensing taskforce report has given me cause for real optimism.

The government has accepted all 10 priority recommendations from the industry-led taskforce, marking what could be the most significant shake-up of our licensing regime in over two decades, probably even longer!

The positive reaction from sector leaders has been overwhelming, and rightly so. “Cutting red tape is a welcome launchpad, backing the recovery of the hospitality sector,” said one industry figure, and it’s hard to disagree.

For too long—and I make no apology for this view—the sector has been shackled by outdated laws and regulations that have stifled innovation, growth, and the very vibrancy that makes British hospitality special, I have reported as such often enough.

Reading through the taskforce report this morning, I was struck by the foreword’s reference to the Licensing Act 2003. When it came into force in 2005, there was recognition that businesses deserved a more responsive and flexible system to meet the needs of a modern vibrant society.

The original guidance acknowledged that “some licensing in the past has been unfocused and led to disproportionate standard conditions and routine inspection which has hindered the development of business and local economies without any positive gain for society.”

Twenty years on, I suspect that in many areas this is still the case. The government’s acceptance of these recommendations suggests they’ve finally recognised this fundamental truth.

We have long been behind our continental neighbours when it comes to progressive licensing approaches. While Paris cafés spill onto pavements with minimal bureaucracy and German beer gardens operate with pragmatic flexibility, British operators have been drowning in red tape, conditional restrictions, and bureaucratic inertia.

These reforms represent a critical shot in the arm for a sector that has been struggling under the weight of—ironically enough—government-imposed taxation and ever-increasing operational costs.

The introduction of a National Licensing Policy Framework could be the game-changer we desperately need. The promise of reviewing and removing outdated conditions, extending pavement licence durations, and creating designated hospitality zones shows genuine understanding of how modern businesses operate.

The commitment to strengthening the agent of change principle is particularly welcome—established venues deserve protection from newcomer complaints that threaten their very existence.

But while we celebrate this progress, let’s not forget the day-to-day challenges that continue to plague our operators. Which brings me to one of my most persistent bugbears: dine and dash incidents.

Regular readers know this is a particular pet hate of mine. I dealt with these people when I was managing steakhouses for a national chain back in the 80s, and encountered a few more when I ran my own bar-restaurant here in Bournemouth.

I despise these people with every fibre of my being. It is theft,—not the “naughty bit of fun” that some seem to think it is.

Ask any operator, in good times or bad, what they think of dine and dash, and I guarantee they’ll be on the same page as me. It’s THEFT, plain and simple.

Yet the challenges of dealing with these incidents go beyond the immediate financial loss. As one operator recently told me, aside from the inevitable confrontation, there’s the very real threat of social media retaliation where lies can be spread simply for challenging someone attempting to leave without paying. That’s another story we hope to comment on soon.

I’ve put out an alert today asking for guidance on the right and wrong ways to deal with these events. It’s a complex issue that deserves proper attention and industry-wide best practice guidance.

But let’s end on the positive note we started with. This government response to the licensing taskforce represents a genuine opportunity for renaissance in British hospitality.

After years of being treated as the problem child of local government, perhaps we’re finally being recognised for what we truly are: the beating heart of community life, the cornerstone of local economies, and the pride of British social culture.

These recommendations need to be translated into actionable policy, and we must ensure the implementation lives up to the promise. But for now, I am excited about the future of our licensing system.

