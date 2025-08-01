Heineken UK Agrees Amazon Business Partnership To Elevate Support For Publicans

Share Post Share Email

Leading pub, cider and beer business, HEINEKEN UK has announced a new partnership with Amazon Business to bring exclusive discounts to its customers and Star Pub operators.

Available through Heineken’s ecommerce platform and resource hub, eazle® Club, the pub and brewing business will be working with Amazon Business to offer its on-trade customers access to 1000s of discounted products to help run and grow their businesses.

Exclusive discounts include:

10% off selected Amazon private label products.

Up to 30% off 1.7K Products in Breakroom and JanSan items.

50% off on eligible Business Prime plans – available for the year-one of membership.

Pre-approved credit facility in the amount of £1,500 and a payment term of 30 days.

Amazon Business joins a host of leading suppliers offering exclusive discounts on business essentials and services to Star pub operators, eazle® and SmartDispense® customers through the eazle® Club platform.

Will Rice, On-Trade Director, at HEINEKEN UK, said:

“Through our eazle® Club platform we are focused on supporting operators not only with their beer and cider offering but in all aspects of running their business, so they can thrive and continue to offer an unbeatable service in their communities.

Amazon Business really is a one stop shop for so many products needed by our customers, so we are delighted to partner with the Amazon Business team and add a huge range of product discounts to the already leading range of tailored discounts and services available on eazle® Club.”

Mark MacDonald, Head of Supplier Management, at Star Pubs said:

“We know our publicans must wear so many different hats from marketing director to front of house lead, accountant to support worker. We’re, therefore, eager to lighten the load wherever possible. Partnering with Amazon Business gives Star Pubs’ landlords access to a huge range of business essentials at great price points, so they don’t need to spend time shopping around for the best deal and instead focus on the areas that matter most to their business.

Joseph Raiti, Sr. Enterprise Account Manager, at Amazon Business said

“With a broad network of pubs, bars, and restaurant businesses, we’re delighted to partner with HEINEKEN UK via its eazle® platform.

We know pubs and publicans are a bedrock of the communities they operate in, so working with Heineken to give these business owners access to an exclusive package of support is something we’re really excited about.”