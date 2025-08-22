Editor’s Viewpoint: Finally, Some Good News!

Share Post Share Email

By Peter Adams, Editor, CLH News.

What a refreshing change it is to lead this week’s CLH News with unequivocally positive news!

The staycation phenomenon—and yes, I absolutely love that word—continues to prove itself yet again as wonderful boost to hospitality and tourism.

The numbers speak for themselves: 11.2 million Brits are preparing for staycations this August bank holiday weekend, injecting an estimated £4.1 billion into our domestic economy.

That’s up from 11 million last year, with another 7 million still deciding—waiting for special offers or, quite sensibly, to see how the weather unfolds. And I’ve just checked the forecast: it isn’t looking too bad at all!

This surge in domestic tourism represents more than just impressive statistics. It’s validation of what many of us in the hospitality sector have long known—that Britain has world-class destinations, exceptional pubs, outstanding restaurants, and experiences that rival anywhere in the world.

The staycation boom has finally given our homegrown talent the recognition it deserves.

The timing could not be better, the plight of the pub sector has finally made mainstream news this week.

While this coverage is long overdue, it’s worth noting—and this is an observation, not a criticism—that many media outlets can be opportunistic.

They run with a story and move on to the next at the drop of a hat. This is precisely why we have trade bodies, spokespeople, and publications like CLH News.

We’re here to champion the cause, to support when times are tough, and to hit out when necessary, keeping the pressure up week after week, not just when it’s trending.

Another encouraging development comes from the latest Business Confidence Survey from CGA by NIQ and Sona.

While confidence remains at historically low levels, there’s cautious optimism among Britain’s hospitality leaders in Q2 2025, despite new labour cost pressures.

The survey reveals that just over half (53%) of leaders reported year-on-year revenue increases in the second quarter—nearly double the 28% who experienced drops.

We take our good news where we find it, and these figures suggest that the foundations for recovery are solidifying.

Stable spending in pubs, bars, and restaurants throughout 2025 has provided the bedrock for this cautious confidence.

As regular readers know, we’re based in Bournemouth, blessed with one of the world’s finest beaches, exceptional restaurants, and fantastic pubs and bars.

Thanks to this wonderful sunny summer, I’ve witnessed firsthand the pulling power of staycations almost every weekend.

Yes, traffic can be hectic and crowds occasionally overwhelming—but with a seven-mile stretch of coastline, there’s room for everyone (even if they all want to be by the pier!).

Tourism has provided a massive boost to our local economy, and I’m confident this weekend will be no different.

The staycation success story isn’t just about numbers on a spreadsheet—it’s about packed restaurants & terraces, bustling pub gardens, and the infectious energy that comes when people are genuinely enjoying themselves.

The staycation trend represents more than a temporary pandemic-induced shift in behaviour, we are 4 years post pandemic.

It’s now become a genuine lifestyle choice for millions of Britons who have discovered the exceptional quality of domestic hospitality.

For the sector, this presents both an opportunity and a responsibility—to maintain the standards that have earned this loyalty and to continue innovating to exceed expectations.

As we head into what promises to be a bumper bank holiday weekend, let’s celebrate not just the economic injection, but what it represents: a vote of confidence in British hospitality from British consumers. That’s a story worth telling—and retelling.

