Craft Guild of Chefs Honours Lisa Goodwin-Allen with Prestigious Special Award

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More than 700 of the UK’s leading chefs and industry celebrity names gathered at the Westminster Park Plaza in London on 10 June to celebrate the very best of British gastronomy at the prestigious Craft Guild of Chefs Awards 2026. Hosted by chef and broadcaster Simon Rimmer, the glittering ceremony recognised outstanding talent, innovation and dedication across the profession.

The evening’s highest honour, the Special Award, was presented to Lisa Goodwin-Allen, in recognition of her extraordinary contribution to the culinary profession. Having led the kitchen brigade at Michelin-starred Northcote since the age of 23, Goodwin-Allen has continued to shape the industry as Chef Patron-Director since 2025, earning widespread acclaim for her creativity, leadership and commitment to excellence.

Her achievements include being named Food & Travel Reader Awards Chef of the Year 2023, CATEY Chef of the Year 2022 and AYALA SquareMeal Female Chef of the Year 2022. Between 2022-2024 she served as Chair of Judges for the Craft Guild of Chefs Young National Chef of the Year competition helping to inspire and nurture the next generation of talent.

Lisa said. “Emotions are running quite high! I didn’t expect it. It’s a big privilege and an honour. To be stood up there with such an amazing bunch of people, and not only the people on the stage, but the people in the room too.”

She continues. “The Craft Guild of Chefs is massively important. It nurtures the next generation. It brings us together as a community.”

Mark Reynolds, Chairman of the Craft Guild of Chefs comments. “Lisa is a truly worthy recipient of the Craft Guild of Chefs Special Award. Throughout her distinguished career, she has consistently demonstrated exceptional skill, creativity and dedication, while also giving so much back to the profession she loves.”

He continues. “What makes Lisa especially deserving of this honour is the generosity with which she shares her knowledge and experience, helping to shape the future of our industry while continuing to set the highest standards herself. She is not only one of the UK’s most respected chefs, but an inspiring ambassador for hospitality, and we are delighted to recognise her outstanding contribution to the profession.”

Lisa joins an illustrious list of previous recipients of the Craft Guild of Chefs Special Award including Clare Smyth MBE, Asma Khan, Simon Rogan, Angela Hartnett MBE, Michel Roux OBE & Albert Roux OBE, Marco Pierre White, and Raymond Blanc OBE.

Other standout winners on the night include Scott John-Hodgson, Solstice by Kenny Atkinson for Restaurant Chef Award; Sam Leatherby, London Hilton on Park Lane for Pastry Chef Award; and Jöro Restaurant for New Restaurant of the Year Award.

Five Special Recognition Awards were also presented, including honours for Craft Guild of Chefs Vice Presidents Steve Munkley MBE and David Mulcahy, acknowledging their outstanding service to the industry and the Guild.

The full list of Craft Guild of Chefs 2026 winners can be seen here: https://craftguildofchefs.org/news/craft-guild-chefs-honours-lisa-goodwin-allen-prestigious-special-award