Results Unveiled for the PCA’s Tied Tenant Survey 2026

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The Pubs Code Adjudicator has published the findings of the 2026 Tied Tenant Survey, providing an overview of the experiences and views of tied pub tenants across the six regulated pub companies in England and Wales: Admiral, Greene King, Marston’s, Punch Pubs, Star Pubs and Stonegate.

Since 2022, the PCA has commissioned a survey of around 1,200 tied tenants to gather feedback on those operating under the Pubs Code and to track changes in tenant views & experiences over time. The research, carried out by Ipsos as the PCA’s independent research agency, examines key aspects of the tied tenancy relationship including rent, repairs, Business Development Managers (BDMs), and awareness of statutory rights.

The 2026 results show that although tied tenants are more than twice as likely to be satisfied than dissatisfied with their pub-owning business (POB), overall tied tenant satisfaction across all pub companies declined from 61% in 2025 to 56%, while dissatisfaction increased from 23% to 26%.

Admiral and Greene King tied tenants recorded the highest levels of satisfaction in 2026 at 72% and 71% respectively. Star Pubs has entered the top three most highly rated companies with 67% of their tied tenants satisfied in the relationship, replacing Marston’s which recorded 63% this year. Punch Pubs achieved a satisfaction score of 55%, while Stonegate continued to record the lowest level of satisfaction at 39%.

Responding to the headline findings, Fiona Dickie, Pubs Code Adjudicator said: “The general decline in overall tied tenant satisfaction this year is a matter of concern. While these results may reflect some of the wider pressures facing the sector, pub-owning businesses must be supporting their tied pub tenants now more than ever.

“The survey provides valuable insight into how relationships between tied tenants and pub companies are evolving and where improvements are needed. It is also an important tool for tied tenants, including those thinking of taking on a tied pub, enabling them to compare experiences of existing tenants and feel empowered to raise concerns with their pub company.”

This year, new survey questions explored whether tenants seek professional advice before entering into a tenancy and the importance they place on such advice. Almost all tenants (95%) considered it important to seek professional advice, with views broadly consistent across pub companies. The most commonly sought advice was from accountants with pub trade experience (66%) and solicitors (49%). However, the number seeking advice from a qualified surveyor was only 12%.

These findings reinforce the importance of specialist independent professional advice in helping tied tenants better understand their rights, identify potential financial and legal risks at an early stage, and make informed business decisions before entering into an agreement.

More broadly, the survey findings show that awareness of some of the core rights under the Pubs Code remains strong. 70% of tied tenants are aware of their right to request a Market Rent Only (MRO) option and 85% are aware that a BDM, or pub company representative, must provide them with the copies of meeting minutes within 14 days of a meeting taking place. Positively, awareness of BDMs remains almost universal at 99%, and overall awareness of the Pubs Code remains at 82%, demonstrating stability over time.

However, the survey also highlights areas where POBs need to improve. Awareness of the pub company’s Code Compliance Officer (CCO) has fallen from 46% in 2025 to 36% in 2026. The CCO plays a vital role in ensuring tenants’ rights, even before agreements are signed, so it is important that tenants are informed that they can contact them with Code-related concerns. The results suggest that, while relationships with BDMs are generally well established, there remains a need for POBs to ensure tied tenants are fully aware of the support and protections available to them under the Pubs Code. This includes promoting understanding of the role of the CCO, how repairs are managed, and encouraging tenants to seek independent professional advice.

Fiona Dickie, continues: “These results mirror our experience as shown by an increase in enquiries the PCA is receiving from concerned tied tenants and in the issues being raised with us. We will continue to engage with the regulated pub companies, hold them to account, and have asked each of the six pub companies to outline proposed improvements.

“We ask tied tenants to contact us and share any Code compliance concerns so we can build a clearer understanding of the support they are getting from their POB. We also continue to strongly encourage tenants to seek independent professional advice. This is particularly important in areas such as property condition, where advice from a qualified surveyor can help tenants understand potential repair obligations before entering into an agreement.”

For the full information on all of the 2026 survey findings visit:

www.pubscodeadjudicator.org.uk/tied-tenant-survey/pca-annual-tied-tenant-survey-2026