London Transport Strikes Set to Impact Hospitality Trade

Licensed trade operators across London are bracing for potential revenue losses as transport workers prepare for extensive strike action throughout September, threatening to disrupt customer access to pubs, bars, restaurants and entertainment venues.

The Rail, Maritime and Transport union has announced that Underground workers will down tools for seven consecutive days starting 5 September, with additional strike action planned on the Docklands Light Railway from 7 September. The coordinated industrial action centres on unresolved disputes over pay structures, working conditions, and shift arrangements.

The timing of the strikes presents particular challenges for the hospitality sector, coinciding with the crucial period as venues look to maintain momentum following the summer tourist season. Central London establishments, many of which rely heavily on public transport links to bring customers from across the capital, are already implementing contingency plans.

Trade associations warn that the action could severely impact evening trade, with many potential customers likely to avoid central London venues if transport links are unreliable. The strikes are expected to particularly affect establishments in key hospitality districts including Covent Garden, Soho, and the City.

RMT General Secretary Eddie Dempsey emphasised that workers are seeking fair recognition for maintaining essential services under demanding conditions. The union has highlighted concerns about intensive shift patterns and workplace fatigue as key issues requiring urgent management attention.

“These workers ensure London keeps moving around the clock,” Dempsey stated, adding that outstanding issues around working conditions have created an atmosphere where staff feel their concerns are not being adequately addressed.

Transport for London management continues discussions with union representatives, though significant gaps remain between the parties’ positions. The disputes encompass multiple areas including remuneration, fatigue management protocols, and revised working arrangements.

Michael Kill, CEO, Night Time Industries Association:

“The announcement of rolling Tube strikes is an absolute travesty. At a time when the night-time economy is still extremely fragile, this level of disruption could not be more untimely.

Our sector is already under immense pressure from rising costs and reduced consumer confidence. To now face a week of transport chaos will devastate businesses, staff and customers who depend on safe and reliable late-night travel.

We urge all parties to return to the table immediately — London’s cultural and economic recovery cannot be held hostage to this dispute.”