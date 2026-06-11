Caldicot Community Pub Refurbished Following Transformational Investment

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Popular community pub, The Rose Inn, Redwick, reopened recently following a combined investment of £320,000 from experienced licensees Richard Humphries and Richard Battye and Admiral Taverns.

The investment has given the pub a completely refreshed look and feel, helping to secure its place at the heart of the community in the small village near Caldicot and Magor.

Big Rich and Little Rich are highly experienced licensees, having worked in the hospitality industry for more than 35 years.

They also run a second Admiral Taverns pub, Boars Head, Aust, where they have been for the past eight years. With a passion for delivering impeccable service, they are committed to ensuring The Rose Inn continues to thrive as both a destination food pub and a valued community hub for all guests both locally and from further afield.

Richard and Richard, licensees of The Rose Inn, said: “We’re delighted to be taking on The Rose Inn and have received positive feedback from the local community so far. We know just how important the pub is to everyone and we’re passionate about creating a warm, welcoming space for all of our guests. As our motto says, ‘Arrive as a Guest, Leave as a Friend’.

“Having worked in hospitality for over 35 years, we love taking care people and providing the very best service, and we’re excited to start this new chapter at The Rose Inn, Redwick”

Going forward, Richard and Richard are hosting a busy schedule of regular entertainment for the community to enjoy including monthly quiz nights, occasional singers and food events.

Phil Mardon, Business Development Manager at Admiral Taverns added: “Richard and Richard bring a huge amount of experience, passion and energy to The Rose Inn, and we are delighted to be supporting them as they embark on this exciting new venture, their second with Admiral. The investment has transformed the pub both inside and out, and we’re confident it will continue to play an important role at the heart of the local community for many years to come.

On behalf of everyone at Admiral Taverns, we wish them every success for the future.”