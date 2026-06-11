World Cup Fever Set to Deliver Major Boost to Night Time Economy, Says NTIA

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As the FIFA World Cup gets underway with Mexico taking on South Africa in the opening fixture, the Night Time Industries Association (NTIA) is forecasting a significant boost for Britain’s night time economy, with more than 50 million pints expected to be sold in pubs throughout the tournament as football fever grips the nation.

With England and Scotland both set to begin their World Cup campaigns over the next seven days, pubs, bars and venues across the country are preparing for a surge in footfall as supporters come together to watch one of the world’s biggest sporting spectacles.

The tournament is expected to generate substantial economic activity across the night time economy, driving consumer spending, supporting employment and delivering a welcome uplift for businesses operating in town and city centres nationwide.

Michael Kill, CEO of the Night Time Industries Association, said:

“The World Cup is one of the most powerful catalysts for the night time economy, bringing people together in pubs, bars and venues across the country to share in moments of excitement, pride and celebration.

“From the opening match between Mexico and South Africa through to the final, we expect football fever to sweep Britain, creating a significant boost for businesses operating throughout the evening and night time economy.

“We estimate that more than 50 million pints will be sold in pubs during the tournament, generating hundreds of millions of pounds in economic activity and supporting thousands of jobs across the sector. The impact extends well beyond licensed venues, benefiting suppliers, transport operators, local businesses and high streets across the country.

“With England and Scotland both preparing for their opening fixtures over the next seven days, anticipation is already building. Home nation success will be pivotal to trading performance throughout the tournament. Every win drives increased footfall, longer dwell times and stronger consumer spending, creating valuable opportunities for businesses across the night time economy.

“The further the home nations progress, the greater the economic impact. Major football tournaments consistently deliver some of the busiest and most vibrant trading periods of the year, while reinforcing the important role that pubs, bars and social venues play in bringing communities together.

“At a time when many businesses continue to face significant operational and financial pressures, the World Cup arrives at a crucial moment. It provides an opportunity not only to stimulate spending and support jobs, but also to showcase the resilience, value and cultural importance of Britain’s night time economy.”

The NTIA is encouraging supporters to enjoy the tournament responsibly and to support their local venues throughout the competition, helping businesses maximise the opportunities presented by one of the year’s most anticipated sporting events.