Editor’s Viewpoint: Leading with Good News – A Welcome Change!

By Peter Adams, Editor, CLH News.

In a sector often burdened with challenges, with more added this month, it is incredibly refreshing to lead with good news for a change!

And let’s be honest—we could all do with a bit of good news!

The announcement, as highlighted in our front-page story, that the government has finally acknowledged the suffocating impact of red tape on the hospitality and on-trade sector and is taking steps to remove it is a most welcome development.

Of course, the devil is always in the detail, and the cynic in me cannot help but question the timing of this announcement—coming just days after the sector was hit with some of the most punitive cost increases in living memory.

Nevertheless, in today’s economic climate, we take our good news where we can find it!

One of the most promising developments is the pilot scheme in London aimed at increasing alfresco dining and extending opening hours. If successful, this initiative could be rolled out across England.

The shift towards outdoor dining and socializing was accelerated by the pandemic, and the public has embraced it wholeheartedly. A 2022 survey found that even post-pandemic, 75% of respondents wanted outdoor dining options to expand.

Initially seen as a temporary necessity, alfresco dining has proven to be a lasting and welcome evolution in the UK’s hospitality culture. It is encouraging to see the government recognising this shift and taking action to support it.

For years, as our lead story states, the industry has highlighted that the current licensing system lacks “proportionality, consistency, and transparency”, creating pointless barriers to growth and investment.

Businesses have long been left discouraged by restrictions that prevent them from extending licensing hours for late-night trading and by anti-competitive barriers imposed by rival businesses.

If the proposed changes address these issues, it would be a significant step forward and a much-needed boost for the sector.

Another aspect of the government’s announcement that deserves applause is the introduction of a new £1.5 million Hospitality Support Scheme.

This initiative is designed to help existing projects come to fruition and address the sector’s ongoing staffing shortages. Importantly, it includes funding for hospitality training facilities in prisons, offering inmates a pathway to employment upon release. Reducing unemployment and tackling the £18 billion cost of reoffending is a win-win for society.

A few years ago, I attended an event in a prison where the charity Clink showcased its remarkable initiative to train inmates in catering.

By providing real-world work experience and academic qualifications, Clink has successfully helped numerous individuals reintegrate into society. The fact that the government is now formally recognising and supporting such initiatives is truly heartening.

Adding to the good news, On-Premise venues and suppliers experienced solid growth in drinks sales in March, bolstered by brighter weather, the Six Nations, and St Patrick’s Day celebrations.

However, we must not lose sight of the severe impact of the Chancellor’s recent tax hikes, which threaten to undermine these positive developments. As I have previously noted, the consequences of these hikes may well force a change in policy in the not-too-distant future.

For now, however, let’s take a moment to appreciate and celebrate the “good news”!

Progress is being made, and with continued effort and advocacy, the hospitality sector can look forward to a more supportive and prosperous future.

