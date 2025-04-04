BBPA Leased & Tenanted Showcase 2025 Discusses the Role of Pubs in the Community

Share Post Share Email

The British Beer and Pub Association Leased and Tenanted Showcase, held at the House of Commons, provided a crucial platform to highlight the important role pubs play economically, socially and culturally.

Circa 80 MPs, including Ministers, Shadow Ministers as well as a number of Lords from around the country met with licensees from their constituencies to hear how the leased and tenanted partnership model supports those who run pubs and invests in local communities.

The leased and tenanted business model breaks down entrepreneurial barriers and helps pubs to thrive, the BBPA said, with eight out of 10 recommending their pub company to other entrepreneurs.

Emma McClarkin, CEO, BBPA said, “This year’s event had a strong focus on sustainability, community engagement, and business development and we’re delighted so many MPs turned out to hear directly from Publicans.

“The showcase highlighted the numerous partnerships available between pub operators and pub companies, as well as the invaluable support provided to those looking to enter the industry. Pubs – and crucially those who run them – benefit from a model that not only supports entrepreneurial aspirations but also lowers the barriers for those looking to invest in and grow community-based businesses.”

“We all know that pubs are under increased pressure with the recent changes in business rate support, NI contributions and employment law.

“Companies that pub operators work in partnership with support them, and contribute more than £200 million annually in refurbishments, marketing, and training. We ask Government to maintain sensible and proportionate regulatory frameworks that support, rather than hinder, pub operations.”

Approximately 30% of Britain’s 45,000 pubs operate under L&T agreements, a model that works for thousands of small businesses. Backed by companies such as Greene King, Shepherd Neame, Punch Pubs, Stonegate Group, Star Pubs and Bars, St Austell, and Admiral Taverns, who attended the event, the model provides opportunity, investment and resilience in a changing market for individual and multiple operators.

Nigel Huddleston MP, (Conservative for Droitwich and Evesham) who sponsored the event said, “Within my own constituency I have 91 pubs and three breweries, which collectively support over 1,600 local jobs and contribute a substantial £55 million to our local economy. This is replicated across the country and highlights the immense value of the sector.

“This partnership approach lowers barriers for entrepreneurs, provides vital support and enables significant investment from pub companies. The model works, and the satisfaction of those within it is clear, with 8 in 10 recommending their pub company to other entrepreneurs.”

Tonia Antoniazzi MP, Chair of the All-Party Parliamentary Beer Group added, “Government must support a light touch approach to the Pubs Code, reducing administrative burdens while maintaining fairness along with looking at more flexible ways to drive investments and long-term security.”