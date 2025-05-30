Editor’s Viewpoint: Pubs Code Under Review – Time For Industry Voices To Be Heard

Share Post Share Email

By Peter Adams, Editor, CLH News.

This week’s lead story focuses on a matter that has stirred debate ever since its inception – the role and effectiveness of the Pubs Code Adjudicator (PCA). The government has now launched a statutory review of both the Pubs Code and the PCA, inviting industry feedback on whether the framework is delivering what it was intended to do: promote fairness and transparency in the relationship between tied tenants and pub-owning businesses.

To say this is a contentious topic would be putting it mildly.

For those less familiar, the Pubs Code Adjudicator was established in 2016 to enforce the statutory Pubs Code.

The objectives of the PCA include:

• Ensuring fair and lawful dealings by pub-owning businesses;

• Giving tied tenants the right to request a Market Rent Only (MRO) option;

• Arbitrating disputes between tenants and pub companies;

• Investigating breaches and recommending or enforcing corrective action;

• Promoting awareness and understanding of the Code.

It’s a role that carries serious responsibility, yet one that has, over the years, attracted its fair share of criticism. Some argue the PCA has fallen short in holding large pubcos to account, with complaints around procedural delays, lack of enforcement muscle, and limited impact.

Others defend the office’s progress under difficult circumstances, noting that meaningful reform in such a complex sector is rarely straightforward.

As Editor of CLH News, I will be attending an upcoming Pubs Code Adjudicator event next week, where I hope to gain direct insights from stakeholders and PCA representatives alike.

This government consultation is now open for input until August 14, and I would encourage anyone with a stake in the licensed on-trade to contribute. Whether you’re a tied tenant, an independent operator, or part of a larger organisation, your perspective matters. A link to the consultation is included in our lead story this week.

While the future of regulation is up for debate, it’s refreshing to see the public’s love for the local pub is undimmed. New consumer research commissioned by Tyrrells shows that 49% of people still favour their local over other venues, and 51% say it’s their preferred place to catch up with friends and family.

The factors that make a great pub experience haven’t changed much – great food, drink and service still top the list. Add to that live music (41%), sport screenings (24%), and a good old-fashioned beer garden, and it’s clear the traditional pub formula continues to resonate.

On a personal note, I recently had the joy of revisiting a moment in time from my own pub-going past.

A family member of a landlord at a pub I regularly visited in the 1970s shared some cine camera footage of a midweek night in 1978. The pub was run by a former champion boxer who’d fought in two world title fights – and the footage captured a place buzzing with conversation, laughter, and camaraderie. Not a mobile phone in sight.

It was a nostalgic reminder of just how embedded pubs are in our national identity. Fast-forward almost 50 years, and their social value clearly hasn’t diminished – even if, unfortunately, that isn’t always reflected in the policy decisions handed down from Westminster. One might say it’s a pity our Chancellor doesn’t quite see it that way.

As always, we’ll continue to shine a light on the issues that matter to the sector – the challenges, yes, but also the many reasons we have to be proud of this industry.

I can always be contacted at edit@catererlicensee.com