New Research Shows Consumers Continue To Support British Pubs As 49% Prefer Their Local Over Other Venues

Brand new consumer research has revealed that pubs remain in high demand and at the heart of social culture in the UK, with 49% of people favouring their local pub over other venues and 51% of people going to the pub to catch up with friends and family.

According to the data, commissioned by Tyrrells, great food, drink, and service lead as the top three distinguishing factors that create a great pub experience, with sport screenings (24%), live music (41%) and beer gardens also proving to be important features for consumers as they continue to value traditional pub experiences.

The research conducted by snacks provider and owner of Tyrrells, KP Snacks, also highlights ways in which the hospitality industry can increase spend and make visits more pleasurable. Feedback shows that 1 in 4 visitors go to pubs to celebrate a special occasion and that 24% of consumers identify premium snacks as a core element of making a visit feel more like a social occasion. Half of customers are also more likely to purchase a bar snack from a premium brand, with 38% of people purchasing a snack at a pub to share with family and friends.

Tyrrells is supporting pubs and bars in driving sales with The League of Tyrrellbly Good Taste by delivering free POS to signpost the availability of snacks and support pubs in driving sales.

Sam Trabelsi, Out of Home Controller, KP Snacks, says:

“We know recent increases in National Insurance Contributions and other rising costs have left many pubs fighting for survival. As a market leader in snacking, we want to do our bit by sharing some valuable insights with owners to support the hospitality industry to drive sales during such a difficult time. Our research shows that Brits continue to support pubs and bars and are actively seeking out a memorable pub experience with a focus on excellent delivery. With evidence showing that premium snacks also enhance pub experiences and make them feel more upmarket, this new data gives valuable insights on how to drive consumer engagement and maximise sales”.

Pubs can register their business to become a “Tyrrellbly Tasteful Establishment” via a bespoke platform to avail of their free POS kit and the chance to win a year’s supply of Tyrrells crisps, worth more than £5,000. To join or find out more, visit here: https://www.tyrrellscrisps.co.uk/league/