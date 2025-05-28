63% of Tourists in Central London Prefer to Visit Restaurants and Cafes in Pedestrianised Areas

Share Post Share Email

• 63% of UK residents surveyed say they are more likely to choose a restaurant or cafe on a pedestrianised street when visiting London for leisure, rising to 65% of men and 67% of 16-24s

• Younger people are especially keen: Gen Z (64%) and Millennials (67%) are generally more likely to choose a restaurant or cafe on a pedestrianised street than Gen X (58%) and Baby Boomers (51%)

• The most popular reason for choosing pedestrianised streets is they are more calm and serene – 53% of respondents agreed, rising to 56% of men and 70% of Baby Boomers

• Over half (52%) say they are more likely to seek out higher quality dining and socialising experiences on visits to London than in 2019, rising to 64% of 25-34s

• 95% of London’s business community and 88% of London tourists say they would visit Bloomsbury’s iconic pedestrianised Sicilian Avenue for high quality dining and socialising experiences

Monday 2 June, 2025: New data from pan-European real estate investment manager Tristan Capital Partners has revealed that UK residents prefer restaurants and cafes on pedestrianised streets than those with traffic nearby when visiting London for leisure.

Pedestrianisation is becoming a key focus in many areas of London – including the City of London – that want to boost footfall and drive revenue for local businesses. According to data from the Department for Transport, 45% of British citizens support the ongoing trend towards Low Traffic Neighbourhoods, placing breathable, cleaner cities high on the agenda for London’s councils.

Following the recent announcement that Bloomsbury’s iconic pedestrianised street, Sicilian Avenue, is due to open in summer 2025 to provide high quality eating, shopping and socialising venues to the area’s 70,000 daily visitors, the new findings show that 63% of UK residents who visit London for leisure at least once a year are more likely to visit food and beverage venues on pedestrianised streets when they do so, including 65% of men and 67% of 16-24s.

Perhaps surprisingly, the findings show that younger people are especially keen on the benefits of pedestrianisation: Gen Z (64%) and millennials (67%) say they are generally more likely to choose a restaurant or cafe on a pedestrianised street. While Gen Xers (58%) and Baby Boomers (51%) are a little more mixed in their opinions, they are still broadly in favour.

For those visitors to central London who said they are more likely to visit restaurants and cafes on pedestrianised streets, the most popular reasons are that they are calmer and more serene (53%) and that they are more pleasant and away from traffic (51%). Baby Boomers are by far the most likely generation to choose venues on pedestrianised streets for these specific reasons, with almost three-quarters agreeing (70% and 72%, respectively).

However, while Boomers are also most likely to agree that pedestrianised streets offer better settings for outdoor dining and drinks (52%) – suggesting older visitors are particularly fond of al fresco dining – Millennials are the most likely generation to believe pedestrianised streets offer better eating and drinking options (30%). Interestingly, these points are consistently considered to be more important reasons than those of safety, which 38% of respondents say is a factor for them; perhaps yet more interestingly, men are eight percentage points more likely than women to say that safety is a consideration for them (43% vs 35%).

Research shows walkability improves the physical and mental wellbeing of residents and visitors, and that as well as being safer for pedestrians, walkable urban spaces tend to have lower levels of noise and air pollution. When asked about other reasons for choosing pedestrianised streets during their visits to central London, some respondents also pointed to clean air as a key consideration, noting that they are ‘less polluted’ and there’s ‘no inhaling traffic fumes’.

Councillor Adam Harrison, Councillor for Bloomsbury ward and Cabinet member for planning and a sustainable Camden, says:

“Since 1910, Sicilian Avenue has shown London how pedestrian-friendly areas can improve both the lives of residents and those who work and travel through them. This approach also supports our transport strategy, which is investing in more environmentally friendly, healthier forms of travel and creating more welcoming streets and neighbourhoods.”

Tanya Braun, Director of Policy and Communications, Living Streets, states:

“These findings, combined with our own research, show that high streets need to focus more than ever before on the quality of the experience people have when they visit. Businesses thrive when there is pedestrianisation, because people slow down, they feel more comfortable being in that area, and are therefore more likely to spend time and money there. Our latest Pedestrian Pound report found that pedestrianisation is not only really good for business, but creating more of these walkable realms is a key step to also improving the health of our nation. We’ve found that when people choose not to walk or travel actively, it’s because of fear associated with the danger of motor vehicles. Places like Sicilian Avenue offer a safe haven; a really nice environment where you can feel safe and calm.”

London’s Tourists Seek Higher Quality Dining and Socialising Experiences

Across all categories, across all generations, the survey found that the most popular reason for visiting London is food: 39% of respondents selected restaurants as their #1 motivator for heading to the capital, just beating shopping, at 37%, into second place. Socialising with friends is the top reason (64%) given for visiting restaurants and cafes in London, followed by the draw of experiences they wouldn’t have at home, as well as better food and drink options (both 50%).

In addition, London’s foodie tourists say they are increasingly searching for higher quality dining and socialising experiences, with over half (52%) now more likely to seek these out on visits to London than in 2019, rising to 64% of 25-34s.

The research found that when looking for higher quality dining experiences, people value different things. While more than one in ten (11%) London visitors consider pedestrianisation an important factor, quality of service (59%), quality of ingredients (57%) and portion size (37%) are the most important considerations for tourists when selecting higher quality dining experiences in central London – suggesting that diners in the capital want the best when it comes to customer experience and food quality.

The results are especially mixed when comparing the factors people value most highly across generations. While Millennials are the most likely generation to care about quality of service (65%), Boomers say that quality of ingredients is most important to them (66%) and Gen Z cares most about portion size (46%). Sustainable/environmentally friendly ingredients and/or surroundings are important to over a quarter (26%) of respondents, with those aged 35-44 most likely to agree (32%).

Restaurants and cafes are the new workspaces for London’s startups and entrepreneurs

As corporate return to office mandates continue to bring workers back to their desks and smaller businesses use the 1,400 shared coworking spaces that now exist to serve hybrid workforces coming into the city, the data also shows that London’s startups and entrepreneurs in particular are seeking the flexibility of alternative venues when working in central London.

While 85% of London’s entrepreneurs and workers work in an office, more than one in ten (11%) of business owners work from restaurants and cafes when in central London for business. In addition, almost a fifth (19%) of those working for small businesses with fewer than ten employees choose central London-based cafes/restaurants to work in – a significantly higher proportion than the average London worker (8%).

Restaurants and cafes are crucial venues for business meetings, with business owners especially inclined to choose to meet clients, partners or suppliers over coffee or a bite to eat than other workers in central London (58% vs 41%).

Not only do Central London’s business owners and workers rely on restaurants and cafes for work, networking, socialising and sustenance, they are also increasingly looking for higher quality dining experiences. In fact, over half (58%) say they’re now more likely to choose higher quality food and beverage venues than they were in 2019.

The results are clear: tourists and business people in central London are looking for high quality dining experiences that offer the best customer service and food quality, away from the hustle and bustle of city traffic.

Alex Melligan, Director, Portfolio & Asset Management, Tristan Capital Partners, comments:

“Our findings contribute to a growing evidence base, worldwide, that people have had enough of cars gobbling up space in cities. Moreover, they send a strong signal to the food and beverage industry that tourists of all ages have a strong preference for eateries that aren’t situated on a major thoroughfare, where they can get away from the noise and pollution of the city to enjoy a meal or a drink.”

Sicilian Avenue to Launch in 2025 to Satisfy Demand for High Quality Dining Experiences in a Pedestrianised Setting

In February 2025, Tristan Capital Partners announced that Sicilian Avenue is due to open to the public in summer 2025. An iconic, Grade II listed pedestrianised street located between Tottenham Court Road Station and the UK’s no.1 attraction, The British Museum, Sicilian Avenue is just 90 seconds from Holborn station.

Melligan continues:

“Holborn attracts over 70,000 daily visitors, yet access to exciting food and beverage outlets in the area is currently underserved. But the CDA’s goal to foster a sense of pride and community spirit, as well as supporting retail businesses in the area, is about to be brought to life just a stone’s throw from Holborn station, with the reopening of Sicilian Avenue. Our data shows that nearly nine in 10 London tourists are already keen to try out the exciting new food and drink venues opening on the street later this year. They’ll be transported to another world!”

Councillor Sabrina Francis, Councillor for Bloomsbury ward and Cabinet member for Jobs, Young People and Culture, says:

“Sicilian Avenue has long been a popular location for shopping and leisure time for both local residents and those visiting Camden, and I’m really pleased to see that this iconic street will soon be open again for all to enjoy.”

Simon Elmer, Steward of The Bedford Estates, adds:

“Sicilian Avenue serves as a classical gateway to Bloomsbury, embodying the unique blend of heritage and modernity that makes this neighbourhood so special. Walking through Sicilian Avenue, one can’t help but feel a sense of connection to the past and an excitement for the future of this dynamic area.”

Sicilian Avenue has undergone a complete restoration to become the social heart of the Bloomsbury Quarter reforming the historical, pedestrian avenue into the area’s most sought-after shopping and dining destination. The survey found that 95% of business people and 88% of London tourists say they would visit Bloomsbury’s iconic pedestrianised Sicilian Avenue for high quality dining and socialising experiences.

Alexander Jan, Chair of the Central District Alliance Business Improvement District, comments:

“The opening of the Elizabeth line means that Bloomsbury and Holborn are more accessible than ever before, and the revitalisation of Sicilian Avenue is excellent news. This remarkable part of the Bloomsbury/Holborn area has always been much loved by residents, workers and students, and will now provide a pleasant experience for tourists, particularly the dining experience Tristan Capital Partners is curating – which is great for business. This part of our BID area is seeing new investment and a revival of its economic fortunes post Covid. We look forward to welcoming Sicilian Avenue’s superbly located listed buildings back into public use.”

Simon Oldfield, local resident, local business owner and Chair of the Friends of Bloomsbury, comments:

“Sicilian Avenue is a much-loved historic avenue in Bloomsbury. Having lived in the area for 25 years, and based my business here, it is wonderful to see Sicilian Avenue being restored into a high-quality dining destination at the heart of our neighbourhood. Also, as Chair of the Friends of Bloomsbury, a not-for-profit community organisation dedicated to the enhancement and maintenance of Bloomsbury Square that relies entirely on donations, we are pleased that Tristan Capital Partners is supporting our efforts, which we hope will continue to grow over time as Sicilian Avenue comes to life for all to enjoy.”

Ryan Frise, General Manager of L’oscar London, concludes:

“Bloomsbury and Holborn have transformed in recent years, evolving into one of London’s most vibrant and culturally rich neighbourhoods. Since L’oscar London’s opening in 2018, we have witnessed a real elevation of the area; now further enhanced by the return of Sicilian Avenue. The increased footfall and renewed sense of destination is incredibly exciting, not only for the community, but also for our hotel and restaurant. We look forward to welcoming new guests to this prospering area of London and continuing to deliver the level of service that defines L’oscar.”