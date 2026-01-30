Editor’s Viewpoint: Snatching Defeat from the Jaws of Victory

Share Post Share Email

By Peter Adams, Editor, CLH News.

As I said on social media when the news broke, this government has managed the remarkable feat of snatching defeat from the jaws of victory.

The business rates relief announced for pubs, whilst nominally welcome, is a masterclass in doing the bare minimum and expecting gratitude.

The limited relief on offer – and let’s be clear, it is the absolute minimum the government thought it could get away with – feels less like meaningful support and more like appeasement. This isn’t just my view.

Turn to the industry comments (Page 8 in ) in this issue and you’ll find a chorus of voices saying precisely the same thing. Most commentators, spokespeople and operators are united in one assessment: it’s simply not enough.

The backlash has been immense, and rightly so. The Telegraph’s high-profile campaign has given oxygen to what operators have known for months.

TV and media appearances by operators such as Andy Lennox – who first instigated the Labour MP ban – Tom Kerridge, and sector spokespersons including Sacha Lord and Michael Kill have all articulated just how inadequate this support truly is.

And then there’s the elephant in the room: hotels, restaurants, and cafés are not included. I am genuinely at a loss as to how this discriminatory policy remains unchallenged legally.

What conceivable justification can there be for dividing hospitality down arbitrary lines whilst the economic pressures crush all equally?

There is, however, a glimmer of hope on another front. I’m pleased to say that the issue of hospitality VAT is firmly back on the agenda.

What’s needed now for this to truly take flight is the backing of a high-profile MP – and I do hope there are one or two brave enough to step forward.

Meanwhile, across the Irish Sea, we’ve witnessed what real leadership looks like. Northern Ireland’s Finance Minister John O’Dowd has abandoned plans for a business rates revaluation following widespread opposition from the hospitality industry, which warned the changes could force venue closures and job losses.

Mr O’Dowd announced the suspension of the Reval2026 scheme, describing the decision as “appropriate” given the response from affected businesses.

That is decisive action. That is a politician who recognises the issue, understands its implications, and acts accordingly. We can only hope for the same calibre of leadership on the mainland.

On a lighter note, we have a couple of trade shows coming up, and we’ll be in the West Country next week at Westpoint Exeter for The Source Show. If you’re planning to attend, please do stop by our stand. It would be good to discuss how the industry can keep up the pressure for the real support it deserves.

Until next time.

I would encourage all our readers to follow us on X/Twitter @CLHNews and visit our website at www.catererlicensee.com to sign up for our twice weekly e-newsletter.

I can always be contacted at edit@catererlicensee.com