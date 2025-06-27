Editor’s Viewpoint: The Great Advertising U-Turn – A Question of Trust and Consultation

Share Post Share Email

By Peter Adams, Editor, CLH News.

The past few days have provided a masterclass in policy development by leak, U-turn, and afterthought.

The Government has ruled out a ban on alcohol advertising in upcoming plans to improve the health of the nation, having apparently reconsidered its initial position following what can only be described as a hastily conceived proposal that emerged through media speculation rather than proper consultation.

This dramatic reversal – from a complete advertising ban to “exploring options for partial restrictions” – raises fundamental questions about how policy affecting our sector is being developed.

The under appreciated hospitality sector is an industry that employed 2.8 million people in the UK in the three months to June 2024, representing 7.5% of all UK jobs, and which directly contributes £93 billion annually to the economy. Yet it appears that decisions affecting our very survival are being made without input, consultation, or even a proper impact assessment.

What troubles us most is not necessarily the policy direction – reasonable people can disagree on the effectiveness of advertising restrictions – but the apparent absence of meaningful engagement with the sector most affected.

Where was the consultation with sector organisations, suppliers or the countless small business owners whose livelihoods depend on attracting customers to their establishments?

Where was the impact assessment examining what restrictions might mean for an industry that has weathered unprecedented challenges over recent years?

The very fact that this proposal emerged through leaks rather than proper policy announcements suggests a process that treats our sector as an afterthought rather than a vital component of the UK economy. This is not how serious policy should be developed.

While the economic arguments are compelling – hospitality generated £54 billion in tax receipts and £20 billion in exports in 2022 – there’s a deeper social dimension that appears to have been overlooked entirely.

Our pubs, in particular, serve as crucial community anchors, providing spaces for social interaction and community connection that play a significant role in combating loneliness and supporting mental well-being.

Regular social contact in these venues helps reduce feelings of isolation and improves overall mood – benefits that have arguably never been more important in our increasingly fragmented society. These social goods don’t appear in Treasury calculations, but they’re real and measurable in terms of community cohesion and individual wellbeing.

While research on advertising bans and alcohol consumption exists, the evidence is far from conclusive.

Some studies suggest links between advertising and increased consumption, particularly among young people, while others find little to no effect on overall consumption patterns.

What’s clear is that this complex evidence base deserves proper scrutiny and debate, not policy-making by press release.

We cannot ignore the broader philosophical question that underpins this episode. As one mainstream newspaper has observed, there’s a growing tendency toward what can only be described as nanny state interventionism. The libertarian concern is real: are we witnessing a gradual shift where government becomes our master rather than our servant?

Society has always grappled with significant challenges – this is nothing new. But each generation must ask itself where the line should be drawn between legitimate public health measures and excessive state intrusion into personal choice and commercial freedom.

The hospitality sector finds itself increasingly caught in the crossfire of these competing philosophies.

What’s particularly frustrating, to me and I have to say has always been a concern is the sense that we are is perpetually at the mercy of those “who know what’s good for you and by heaven they’re going to make you do it whether you want to or not”. (Milton Friedman)

From minimum pricing discussions to advertising restrictions, from planning regulations to licensing reviews, the hospitality sector often feels like it’s being managed by people who don’t understand how it actually works or what it contributes to British life.

This isn’t to argue against all regulation – responsible businesses welcome sensible rules that protect consumers and communities. But there’s a difference between thoughtful regulation developed through proper consultation and knee-jerk interventionism that treats an entire sector as a problem to be solved rather than an asset to be supported.

The government’s apparent change of heart on the advertising ban presents an opportunity for reset. Rather than continuing with a piecemeal approach to policy development, we call for proper engagement with the sector on any future proposals.

This means:

• Full consultation with industry bodies and representatives

• Comprehensive impact assessments that consider economic, social, and community effects

• Evidence-based policy development that acknowledges the complexity of the issues

• Recognition that the hospitality sector is a partner in creating healthy communities, not merely a target for restriction

The hospitality and licensed trade sector has proven its resilience through numerous challenges. We’ve adapted, innovated, and continued to serve our communities. We deserve better than policy development by stealth and governance by surprise. We deserve to be heard.

The question now is whether this U-turn represents a genuine commitment to better policy-making or merely a temporary retreat until the next surprise announcement. For the sake of the millions who work in our sector and the communities we serve, we hope it’s the former.

I can always be contacted at edit@catererlicensee.com