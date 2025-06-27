UK Cider Primed for a Strong Summer Season

Share Post Share Email

Producers and retailers gear up as consumers turn to cider for summer refreshment.

UK cider makers are gearing up for a buoyant summer as the category reclaims its natural place as the drink of the season. With increased consumer interest in provenance, freshness and naturally made drinks, cider is firmly on the radar of discerning drinkers and this summer offers a golden opportunity to celebrate the category’s unique strengths.

From heritage rich ciders made on family farms to low alcohol innovative blends, producers across the UK are investing in new products, formats and messaging to meet seasonal demand and drive growth across the on- and off-trade.

David Sheppy, Chair of the National Association of Cider Makers (NACM), commented:

“Summer has always been cider’s moment but this year we’re seeing real momentum across the board. Consumers are actively seeking out British made drinks with a story, and cider delivers just that. We’re proud to see innovation coming through alongside tradition and that combination is helping to widen the category’s appeal.”

The NACM is encouraging retailers and the trade to spotlight cider as a seasonal hero, with key talking points including:

– Freshness and provenance – made with pressed apples in British orchards.

– Diverse flavour profiles – from tannic, traditional styles to lighter, modern blends.

– Natural and lower ABV options – aligning with health-conscious consumer behaviour.

– Sustainability credentials – with many producers championing regenerative agriculture and circular production.

With cider sales often peaking between June and September, retailers are advised to review their ranges, support British producers and create clear signposting in-store and online.

“The cider category has more to offer than ever before,” Sheppy added. “Whether it’s draught or bottle, traditional or fruit-led, there’s strong consumer interest and we’d love to see more listings, trial opportunities and feature space over the coming months.”

The message is clear: cider belongs at the heart of the British summer and the trade is well placed to help the category shine.

