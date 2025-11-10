Emblems Collection Debuts in the United Kingdom with Lucknam Park Hotel & Spa

Share Post Share Email

Emblems Collection, a new global portfolio of luxury hotels from Accor, has launched its debut and flagship property, Lucknam Park Hotel & Spa, Emblems Collection in the Wiltshire countryside, within the British Cotswolds and announces six additional openings over the next two years, all celebrating character and timeless elegance.

Following the first opening of the brand, Emblems Collection is expanding with six hotels already signed and announced, fifteen additional projects under advanced negotiations. Six new openings are planned through 2027: four properties in Italy, one in Greece and one in Canada. The exclusive collection aims to redefine the standards of luxury hospitality with an objective of sixty properties worldwide by 2032. The development strategy targets key luxury markets expansion across Europe, North America, the Middle East, Latin America, the Pacific, and Africa.



Maud Bailly, CEO Sofitel Legend, Sofitel, MGallery and Emblems Collection, said:

“Emblems Collection is built around the essence of understated, quiet luxury – where true elegance lies in a timeless sense of exclusivity and intimacy. We carefully select iconic properties and destinations that allow our guests to reconnect with themselves, far from the noise of everyday life. In a fast-paced world, we value privacy and tranquillity, offering sanctuaries where luxury isn’t loud, but deeply felt. Each Emblems Collection hotel embodies authenticity, grace, and soul – because it’s not just beauty that defines a place; it’s the soul that makes it unforgettable. It’s the soul that makes Emblems.”