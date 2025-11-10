North East Hotel Rewarded For Support Of The Community

Share Post Share Email

THE SUPPORT given by a County Durham hotel to a range of good causes has let to it being recognised at a prestigious awards ceremony.

Hardwick Hall Hotel near Sedgefield has raise millions over the years for a number of charities, helping them by hosting fund-raising events, giving the venue for free or a reduced cost and making donations of their own.

And that massive, positive impact has now been recognised, with the hotel receiving the Community Award at this year’s North East Hotels Association annual awards ceremony.

In 2023-2024 alone the hotel raised more than £500,000 for good causes, some of which came from two of the hotel’s most popular events of the year – the Oyster Festival and the Lobster Ball.

Over the years the hotel has supported charities including The Angel Trust, Butterwick Hospice, Teesside Family Foundation, Daisy Chain, The Red Sky Foundation and Heel and Toe to name but a few.

“ As a hotel, we are proud to be able to utilise our venue to support such significant and important charities and causes,” said John Adamson, owner of Hardwick Hall Hotel.

“Hardwick Hall has always been at the heart of the local and regional community and we are very proud to have been able to have helped so many worth organisations over the years.

“To have had this recognised by our peers is a really great honour and testament to all of the hard work given by everyone at the hotel.”

Further support has been given out in the form of raffle prizes to local schools, clubs and societies, along with the hotel hosting and supporting the North East Ladies Luncheon and providing a free meeting room each month for The Young Farmers.

The hotel is constantly building new relationships and helping charities to boost their coffers.

This summer they worked with Smiles for Miles for the first time, who received a range of discounts and a commissions on all food and drink sales.

“By utilising our facilities, we are able to assist charities to fundraise and enhance their support network and engagement levels,” said John.

“We are determined to continue our support and to construct new initiatives and packages in aid of charities in the local area.”

The North East Hotels Association Awards is not the only recognition the hotel has received.

Earlier this year hotel General Manager, Tim Boyd and Sales Manager Helen Atley were invited to a garden party at Buckingham Palace by Lord Lieutenant of County Durham, Sue Snowdon, in recognition of the hotel’s charity work.