SETTING THE SCENE…

Yes, the above is a Les Miserables reference. For those unfamiliar with the musical, let me set the scene. Standing in a café after a failed revolution attempt, the student rebel, Marius, sings of the empty chairs at empty tables where his friends were once sitting.

Admittedly, a bleaker situation than we face today, but the result is quite similar. Covid19 and the subsequent restrictions

have caused devastation to many hospitality businesses. So where do we go from here?

Imagine, if you will, pre-Covid times:

You’re walking down the high street with its hustle and bustle, sights and sounds, largely oblivious to the strangers walking past (instead of crossing the road to avoid them). Suddenly, you notice a woman wearing blue tights and a bright yellow polka-dot coat. Her strikingly styled red hair and green glasses add to the colour palette striding confidently towards you. Out of a sea of people, her ‘out of the ordinary’ style piques your interest.

But why do we notice something like that? Just because of its difference?

ENTER THE VON RESTORFF EFFECT

The Von Restorff effect is a cognitive bias that makes us notice distinctiveness in context. Our brains work tirelessly to provide us with mental shortcuts to prevent mental exhaustion.