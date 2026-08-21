Europe Captures One-Third of Global Leisure Travel Spending

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As millions of travellers head abroad during the peak summer holiday season, Europe has reinforced its position as the world’s leading leisure travel destination, capturing one-third of all global leisure travel spending in 2025, according to new 2026 EIR data from the World Travel & Tourism Council (WTTC), sponsored by Chase Travel, Lead Research Partner.

The latest figures show that global leisure travel spending reached $6.15TN in 2025, up 3.5% year-on-year and accounting for 80.5% of total global travel expenditure. Of this, Europe attracted $2TN, equivalent to $1 in every $3 spent worldwide on leisure travel, highlighting the region’s enduring appeal as travellers embark on this year’s summer holidays.

Southern European destinations continue to be at the heart of this success. France, Spain, Italy and Türkiye remain among the most sought-after summer destinations globally, benefiting from strong international demand, diverse source markets, world-class tourism offerings and robust connectivity.

As Europe experiences another busy summer season, the region’s tourism performance reflects not only strong seasonal demand but also its longer-term competitiveness. Leisure spending growth remained resilient across key destinations in 2025, with France expanding by 3.6%, Spain by 2.6% and Italy by 2.2%.

Looking ahead, Europe’s growth momentum is expected to continue beyond the summer months and into 2026, when the region is forecast to expand by 3.7%, outpacing the global average of 3.1%.

Italy is projected to lead this next phase of growth with a 4.7% increase in leisure spending, followed by Spain (+4.3%), Türkiye (+4.1%) and France (+2.6%), reinforcing Southern Europe’s position as a powerhouse of global tourism demand.

This sustained growth is also being supported by evolving global travel patterns, with Southern European destinations increasingly benefiting from demand redirected from other regions, further strengthening their competitive positioning.

Gloria Guevara, WTTC President & CEO, said: “With summer travel at its peak, Europe continues to set the pace for global leisure tourism, capturing one-third of all spending worldwide and demonstrating the strength, diversity and resilience of its tourism sector.

Southern Europe remains the engine of this growth. Destinations such as Spain, Italy, France and Türkiye continue to attract strong international demand thanks to their unique visitor experiences, excellent connectivity and competitive tourism offerings.

With millions of travellers currently holidaying across the continent, it is essential that destinations continue investing in infrastructure, connectivity and sustainable tourism management to support future growth and maintain their global competitiveness. The outlook for 2026 shows Europe is well positioned to continue leading global Travel & Tourism.”