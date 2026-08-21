CAMRA Champions Pub Saving Campaigners

The Pub Saving Award 2025 winner, the New Clarence, Hull

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Nominations are now open for CAMRA’s Pub Saving Award, which recognises and celebrates the efforts of groups who have who have come together to campaign for their local pub, saving it from demolition or conversion to another use.

The Pub Saving Award is more important than ever following the three-year anniversary of the unlawful demolition of the iconic wonky pub, the Crooked House in Himley, South Staffordshire.

The competition thrusts pub-saving campaigns into the national spotlight, inspiring others to investigate community ownership for their own local. CAMRA is fully supportive of this model and is keen to assist communities interested in going down this road.

Pub Saving Award Coordinator, Paul Ainsworth, said: “The return of the Pub Saving Award coincides with the grim third-year anniversary of the tragic fire and complete demolition of the Crooked House, which shocked the nation. It is bitterly disappointing that we are still waiting for justice.

“The Crooked House saga unveiled a wider scandal of potentially unlawful pub conversions and demolitions across the UK, and we continue to demand tighter, stronger planning policies and a requirement in law to rebuild pubs brick-by-brick.

“Instead of recognising their essential contributions to local economies and the wellbeing benefits pubs provide, the UK Government has the audacity to try and water down planning protections in England, which would make it easier for greedy developers to convert pubs into houses, shops or takeaways – or to demolish them entirely.

“The industry needs meaningful support, including better planning protections in each nation of the UK, or we risk losing thousands more pubs.

“When a local closes its doors, it is incredibly difficult to open them again, which is why these community champions and selfless volunteers, who dedicate years to save much-loved pubs, deserve to be applauded.”

Nominations close 12 November 2026. The nomination form and eligibility criteria is on the CAMRA’s website here.