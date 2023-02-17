Exclusive Collection Acquires Ansty Hall

Share Tweet Share Email

Exclusive Collection has bought Ansty Hall, a 62-bedroom hotel in North Warwickshire.

Purchased from Macdonald Hotels, Ansty Hall becomes the seventh country-house hotel in Exclusive Collection’s privately owned portfolio.

Sitting in eight acres of landscaped gardens and dating back to the 17th century, Ansty Hall complements Exclusive’s reputation for exceptional hospitality and helping people to take a breath from the everyday, in beautiful surroundings.

The hotel’s prominent location reflects demand from Exclusive’s meetings and event clients for a venue in central England. And with the M1, M40 and M6, Birmingham Airport and HS2 under 30-minutes away the hotel is well positioned to attract the region’s prominent retail and motor industry head offices. The Grade II listed manor exudes an air of elegance and is a picture-perfect setting for weddings and private milestone events. For weekenders, the hotel is close to Stratford-upon-Avon, Warwick Castle, Royal Leamington Spa, as well as Birmingham’s vibrant scene.

In the first instance, the hotel will be operated in tandem with the other Exclusive Collection properties while a new brand identity is established alongside the completion of any initial capital expenditure projects. B Corp values and training will form a core part of the induction to Exclusive Collection, its purpose and positioning.

Danny Pecorelli, MD of Exclusive Collection, comments:

“It’s been a long-term ambition to extend our reach towards the Midlands and Ansty Hall fits nicely with the collection through its significant history and stunning setting. We will be embedding B Corp standards and our core values into the hotel and its people, gently bringing the hotel in line with the Exclusive Collection brand. While each of our properties has its own voice and history, they’re all united by our purpose to create happiness in amazing places, with a real emphasis on using our business as a force for good. We’re excited to bring this proposition to the Midlands.”