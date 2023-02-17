Stonegate Pub Partners Launches “Pub Hub”

Share Tweet Share Email

Stonegate Pub Partners has launched Pub Hub, a market leading platform for publicans offering ideas and advice on how to grow sales, reduce operating costs and run a successful business. Amongst many new features, Pub Hub provides access to a suite of marketing content and supplier promotional activity to help publicans maximise sales during key events, and market leading training programmes for both publicans and their teams.

Pub Hub is the latest in a series of improvements that Stonegate Group has implemented to enhance the support provided to Publicans. Stonegate’s rating by its’ publicans improved from 5.5 to 7.5 in the KAM Licensee Index report over the last two years, and KAM awarded Stonegate the Most Improved Pub Company in 2022. This year, Stonegate will invest over £10 million of capital to deliver better pubs for publicans and their communities.

Steve Banks, Pub Partner at The Woodman, Ruislip, said:

“The support from Stonegate has been excellent. I feel there is a real mutual understanding and appreciation of the business. Outstanding customer service is paramount to the success of our pubs, I’ve always made sure that my team takes advantage of the training opportunities that Stonegate offers, particularly the excellent cellar management course which gives a clear understanding of how to look after the beer we sell. This is key to ensure our customers experience the best we can offer.

The Pub Hub platform is another way we’re supported to help develop our business and improve our performance. Pub Hub is informative and straight forward.”

Nick Andrews, Managing Director of Stonegate Pub Partners said:

“Our investment in Pub Partners and the launch of ‘Pub Hub’ reflects our vision of being the partner of choice and supporting publicans to run excellent pubs that serve their communities.”