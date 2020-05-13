, Expert Webinar Goes Beyond the COVID-19 Headlines and Catch-Cries for Hospitality

Workforce management platform Planday has teamed up with experts from across the UK hospitality industry to offer businesses exclusive insights and tangible tips to bounce back from COVID-19 on Wednesday 20 May, from 3:00pm.

With more than 350,000 people using Planday every day, its UK and Ireland Partner Manager Kevin Ryan told Caterer Licensee this webinar is the second in Planday’s series to help hospitality businesses optimise systems and work smarter on the other side of lockdown.

“A few weeks ago we had experts from across the industry — including the Institute of Hospitality, training organisations and our partners at restaurant analytics platform Tenzo — to get the latest on COVID-19 and the impact it’s had on us all,” Kevin says.

“We had such a great response from the first webinar and so many businesses have asked for more, so we’ve put another team of experts together to focus on even more tangible tips as restaurants, bars, cafes and businesses across the industry plan their reopening post-lockdown.”

Kevin says the webinar will discuss the latest data and industry trends, share solutions for optimising the systems businesses already use to make better decisions, discuss what big restaurant chains are doing right now and get analysis on how to use Government support and furlough rules to look after your business and your people.

“I’m excited to team up with Tenzo’s Christian Mouysset, Guil Hastings from TopSource, YO! Sushi’s Alyson Hancock, James McLean from Truffle Hunting and Morso’s Barak Peled as we dive deeper into what people can do now with the latest insights and tips, plus an open Q&A with the audience,” Kevin says.

“Within hours of announcing this next webinar, we were inundated with registrations from hospitality businesses around the UK, which shows the strength of the team of experts we have put together and the unique and valuable perspectives they bring.

“The furlough scheme has this week been extended until October, so it’s great to have some expert insight into how businesses around the UK can use it — as well as the tips from other experts — to their benefit now.

“It’s important we all stand united with the hospitality sector — the people who work in it and those who supply it — to make sure the restaurants, cafes, pubs and other hospitality businesses which are so important to our society and our economy can bounce back as strong as possible when it’s safe to do so.

“Join us from 3:00 PM — 4:30 PM BST on Wednesday 20 May 2020 for this exclusive webinar.”

Caterer Licensee readers are invited to register for this webinar using this link.